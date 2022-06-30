Citing ‘domestic threat,’ Cheney says it’s time for GOP to choose

“At this moment, we are confronting a domestic threat that we have never faced before — and that is a former president who is attempting to unravel the foundations of our constitutional republic,” Cheney said in a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., where her address was met with a sustained standing ovation.

Representative Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming and vice chairwoman of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021, described former president Donald Trump in stark terms Wednesday night as a threat to the republic who had “gone to war with the rule of law.”

Advertisement

“He is aided by Republican leaders and elected officials who made themselves willing hostages to this dangerous and irrational man,” she said, continuing, “Even after all we’ve seen, they’re enabling his lies.”

Cheney is facing a Trump-backed primary challenger for her Wyoming congressional seat in August, and the race is widely seen as an uphill battle for her.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Cheney spoke at a moment when Trump is potentially on the verge of announcing a presidential campaign for 2024, according to his advisers, raising the prospect of a front-running candidate in early polls who is also facing active civil and criminal investigations. Trump has also continued to repeat lies about his 2020 election loss, maintaining that the contest was “stolen” from him.

“As the full picture is coming into view with the Jan. 6 committee, it has become clear that the efforts Donald Trump oversaw and engaged in were even more chilling and more threatening than we could have imagined,” Cheney said.

Republicans, she said at another point, “have to choose,” because they “cannot both be loyal to Donald Trump and loyal to the Constitution.”

It was a striking commentary from the daughter of a Republican former vice president, Dick Cheney, against the current leader of the Republican Party, even as he is out of office. Cheney had been a supporter of Trump’s until shortly after the 2020 election, when she criticized him for his baseless fraud allegations.

Advertisement

In May 2021, she said she regretted voting for him the previous year.

Cheney, who was forced out of her leadership post as the No. 3 Republican in the House last year as she repeatedly excoriated Trump for the events of Jan. 6, has become a fairly isolated presence within a party that remains heavily in thrall of the former president.

She is seen as a potential presidential candidate in the 2024 election, in which she could try to plant a flag showing how the party has morphed from the one her father helped lead into one reshaped by Trumpism.

New York Times

Miss. speaker sees no abortion exception for incest

On the day that Roe v. Wade was struck down, Republican Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn was asked whether the state’s restrictive law banning almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy would apply to 12-year-old girls who are victims of incest.

The Republican leader said Friday that while he was unaware “what the legislature’s appetite” would be for allowing young victims of rape and incest to get an abortion, the law “does not include an exception for incest.” He then emphasized that he did not think the Mississippi government should revisit the matter.

“I believe life begins at conception,” he said at a news conference. “Every life is valuable. And those are my personal beliefs.”

Advertisement

After a journalist asked Gunn again whether a “12-year-old child molested by her family members should carry that pregnancy to term,” the speaker confirmed that’s what he believed was right.

“That is my personal belief,” Gunn answered. “I believe life begins at conception.”

Gunn’s remarks echo similar sentiments expressed by Republicans such as South Dakota Governor Kristi L. Noem in the days since the Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The comments, which have met with blowback from liberals and women’s rights advocates, circulated widely Wednesday, with a video of the exchange posted to Twitter being viewed more than 500,000 times.

A spokesperson for Gunn did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The Mississippi Free Press first reported Gunn’s comments.

Gunn is not the only Republican to support no exceptions to legal abortions. Noem, the South Dakota governor, echoed the sentiment, telling CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday that she did not support legal abortion in cases of rape. The governor, considered a potential GOP presidential contender in 2024, cited the importance of building “stronger families.”

“I’ve never believed that having a tragedy or a tragic situation happen to someone is a reason to have another tragedy to occur,” said Noem, who has called for a special legislative session to bolster the state’s trigger law that immediately banned abortion. “I would prefer that we continue to go forward and that we’re putting resources in front of these women and walking alongside them.”

Advertisement

Washington Post

Sen. Leahy, 82, breaks hip in fall

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont has broken a hip in a fall at his home and was to undergo surgery to repair it, his office said Thursday.

The 82-year-old Democrat fell Wednesday night in McLean, Va., the statement said. Doctors determined the best course of action would be to have surgery to repair the hip as soon as possible.

Leahy was born blind in one eye.

“The senator has had a lifelong struggle with reduced depth perception,’’ the statement said. ‘’He has taken some remarkable dingers over the years, but this one finally caught up with him.”

Leahy was “expected to make a full recovery and begin a healthy course of physical therapy immediately.’’

Leahy is the longest-serving sitting senator. He announced in November that he will not seek reelection this fall. By the time his term expires in January 2023, he will have served for 48 years in the Senate.

Leahy is the last of the so-called Watergate babies, the surge of congressional Democrats elected in 1974 after President Richard Nixon resigned to avoid impeachment.

Associated Press