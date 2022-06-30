The irony of this year’s US Supreme Court term

The current conservative makeup of the court’s membership is the realization of that vision. Does the word “abortion” appear in the Constitution? No. Does the word “arms” appear in the Constitution? Yes. Is presidential and federal power limited in the Constitution? Yes.

Republican presidential candidates and voters had a clear vision of what they wanted in future federal judges, especially on the US Supreme Court. Whether they used the term “originalist” or “strict constructionist,” they were looking for judges who would only look at the US Constitution through the lens of the moment it was ratified in 1788.

Advertisement

To be sure, there is a debate about all this. Progressives will call for an interpretation of the Constitution to fit with the times we live in. After all, when the Constitution – and Bill of Rights – were passed there was slavery and women and 18-year-olds didn’t have the right to vote. And no one in 1788 had an iPhone, even though technology has brought some of the thorniest legal and moral issues of our day.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

But as this particularly conservative court closes out this year, it has issued a host of consequential rulings.

Three rulings, in particular, involving abortion, guns, and federal regulatory power are particularly notable. Conservatives have pined for these rulings after years of a Supreme Court that not only upheld the national abortion precedent but also delivered a landmark ruling — just seven years ago — that gay marriage was legal nationwide.

And they’ve gotten results. Thanks to the three new justices appointed by Republican Donald Trump, conservatives have a supermajority of six out of the nine justices.

The irony of this current court is that while individual justices may be putting themselves in a 1788 state of mind, they are acting in accordance with 2022 American tribal culture.

Advertisement

They make big decisions quickly, brashly, and stridently, causing instability, in a manner that has caused an American institution to lose credibility.

After all, if you think President Biden’s approval rating among Americans is low, check out the Supreme Court’s. A new Gallup poll put the court’s approval rating at just 25 percent, the lowest number the court has ever had.

Here’s the thing: It’s also clear that this court is just getting started. They have now agreed to take on a North Carolina election law case for next term that could fundamentally rewrite who controls elections. And Justice Clarence Thomas signaled in the Dobbs decision that conservative state legislatures and attorneys should try to send more cases this court’s way, including on gay marriage.

This posture puts the court firmly in line with the other two branches of government. Congress is riven and paralyzed by partisan strife. Trump pushed the Republican party far to the right. Biden is pushing back, vowing to be the most progressive president in US history.

Even leaks are no longer just the province of Congress and the White House. The biggest leak in years came from the once-secretive high court: the draft of the Dobbs decision that relegated Roe v. Wade to history.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.