A leftover rocket crashed into the moon, but whose was it?

The pictures were taken by the NASA Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter.

NASA says a mystery rocket body that was spotted sailing toward the moon has crashed - and the agency has pictures of the unusual craters it caused.

“Astronomers discovered a rocket body heading toward a lunar collision late last year. Impact occurred March 4,” the agency said last week in a statement.

The agency said the “origin of the rocket body remains uncertain.”

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spotted the craters gouged out by what scientists think was a piece of hurtling space junk.

“Surprisingly the crater is actually two craters,” the statement said.

“The double crater was unexpected and may indicate that the rocket body had large masses at each end. Typically a spent rocket has mass concentrated at the motor end; the rest of the rocket stage mainly consists of an empty fuel tank,” the agency said.

The rocket body weighed 3 tons and was traveling at about 5,800 miles per hour, according to previous estimates. One crater is about 19.5 yards in diameter, superimposed on another crater about 17.5 yards in diameter, the agency said.

The exact origin of the object is unknown. One explanation that has been suggested is that it’s from a Chinese mission.

Mark Robinson, a professor of geological sciences at Arizona State University who serves as the principal investigator for the camera aboard NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, told The New York Times it might have been a Chinese spacecraft with rocket engines at the bottom and a lander simulator at the top - thus explaining the two craters - that was a precursor to a Chinese mission that did land on the moon and brought rock samples back to Earth last year.

A Chinese official has denied it was part of a Chinese rocket.

Researchers found the crash site after months of scrutinizing the moon’s surface. Alexander Sonke, a graduate student who was beginning his work in Robinson’s lab, made the discovery.

China has sent two unmanned missions to the moon since 2019 and says it plans a manned mission by 2030. It also sent an unmanned mission to Mars last year.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.