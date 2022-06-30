Massachusetts man pleads guilty in pandemic loan fraud case

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who lied on his application for federal coronavirus business stimulus funds and then used some of the $400,000 he received to pay his mortgage has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, federal prosecutors said.

Adley Bernadin, 44, of Stoughton, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Boston on Wednesday, according to a statement from the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Bernadin in May 2020 submitted a fraudulent application on behalf of a purported home health care company for a Paycheck Protection Program loan of about $400,000, falsifying a tax form and falsely claiming the business had a monthly payroll of $175,200, prosecutors said.