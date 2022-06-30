NH’s mobile vaccination clinics, home program ending

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The state-managed COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics and homebased vaccination program are ending, to coincide with the end of federal funding, New Hampshire officials said Thursday.

The clinics began in July 2021 with one mobile vaccination van, and eventually increased to seven teams. Over 700 vaccination clinics were hosted and 37,000 doses were administered through the program.

The vaccine and booster doses are still available through provider offices, urgent care centers and pharmacies.