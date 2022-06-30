Third visitor in past month gored by bison in Yellowstone park

For the second time in the last three days and the third time in the past month, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison, park officials said Thursday.

A 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania, and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison Wednesday as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead.

The woman's injuries were not life-threatening, park officials said. She was taken by ambulance to the West Park Hospital in Cody, Wyoming.