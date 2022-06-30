fb-pixel Skip to main content

Third visitor in past month gored by bison in Yellowstone park

By The Associated PressUpdated June 30, 2022, 14 minutes ago
A bison walked past people who had just watched the eruption of Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park on June 22, 2022.George Frey/Getty

For the second time in the last three days and the third time in the past month, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison, park officials said Thursday.

A 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania, and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison Wednesday as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead.

The woman's injuries were not life-threatening, park officials said. She was taken by ambulance to the West Park Hospital in Cody, Wyoming.

The incident remains under investigation and park officials did not release more information about the encounter.

On Monday, a 34-year-old Colorado Springs, Colorado, man, who had gotten too close to a bison near Giant Geyser, was thrown as he grabbed a child who was running away from the beast. They both got up and ran away.

On May 30, a woman from Grove City, Ohio, got within 10 feet (3 meters) of a bison before it gored and tossed her, causing a puncture wound and other injuries.

Bison are wild and unpredictable and visitors are asked to stay more than 25 yards (23 meters) away from them, park officials said.

