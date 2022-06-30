The historic Jan. 6 testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson

Cassidy Hutchinson’s greatest contribution may be that she made it that much harder for people to support Donald Trump’s efforts at reelection in a public way (“ Unexpected source brings the horror of Jan. 6 home again ,” Page A1, June 29). Maybe embarrassment will do the trick where shame couldn’t.

Cambridge





Cassidy Hutchinson is a Profile in Courage

I don’t know how the JFK Library chooses its nominees for its Profiles in Courage Award, but I do know who should be the next recipient (“Ex-aide testifies [Trump] wanted to join mob at Capitol and encouraged violence,” Page A1, June 29). It was refreshing to see Cassidy Hutchinson show that honesty and integrity still matter.

David Valade

Melrose





Secret Service is in service to the president

The first, and hopefully last, time I have to hear about the Secret Service having to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States” against a president of the United States was Tuesday.

Whom do I thank that at least some people in Washington, D.C., understand they serve we the people at the pleasure or displeasure of the president?

Gregory W.W. Diehl

Watertown