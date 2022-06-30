Weighing the legitimacy of the US Supreme Court

Re Jeff Jacoby’s June 28 column about the overturn of Roe v. Wade ( “Overturning Roe does not make the Supreme Court ‘illegitimate’,” Opinion): Jacoby mentions a number of other rulings the Supreme Court has made over the years that caused objections from several groups of people. That’s all true, but the Roe v. Wade decision is very different in that it allows state governments to dictate what women can and cannot do with their own bodies. There are no other decisions (except perhaps criminalizing the care of transgender children) where medical care, which should be totally private and between a woman and her doctor, is now in the hands of government. I wonder how men would feel if the government could require or deny vasectomies or any other male medical decisions.

Nancy Robertson

Scituate





What does make it ‘illegitimate’ is . . .

Jeff Jacoby is absolutely correct when he argues, “The Supreme Court does not become illegitimate because it hands down rulings people disapprove of.”

The Supreme Court becomes illegitimate when justices lie to get their jobs.

Emilie DiMento

Winthrop





An ‘engineered’ court makes for an ‘illegitimate’ ruling

Jeff Jacoby has argued around a key point to end up where he wants to be: arguing that an unpopular decision doesn’t make a court illegitimate. What is illegitimate is the membership of this court, as it has been engineered by the Republican Party in collaboration with the Federalist Society, and with Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell’s double coup de grace. This court has been engineered over a period of years specifically to achieve this outcome, and that is what makes the ruling illegitimate. Given the current workings of the Senate in its role to advise and consent regarding the president’s appointments, it’s not clear how the court’s legitimacy might be restored without instituting term limits, thereby reducing the stakes of appointments.

Don McDaniel

North Andover





Deeply disappointed in Susan Collins

I listened to the testimony of Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings and was troubled then that he was not being completely honest regarding his future vote if Roe v. Wade were to be challenged.

It is deeply disappointing that Senator Susan Collins of Maine decided to trust Kavanaugh. I believe that prudence and a thoughtful dedication to the Constitution should have led her to oppose his nomination. Margaret Chase Smith and Edmund Muskie are rolling over in their graves. And the rights of women are diminished.

Dr. Robert Sands

Wellesley