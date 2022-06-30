Five takeaways from the Supreme Court ruling on the EPA

In West Virginia v EPA, the court ruled 6-3 in favor of the plaintiffs. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion; Justice Elena Kagan authored the dissent.

It was among the final orders in a monumental series of Supreme Court decisions this month, in which a conservative majority also dismantled abortion rights and loosened concealed carry restrictions.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a long-awaited order in West Virginia v Environmental Protection Agency, ruling that the federal agency can’t force a restructuring of the national energy market to cleaner power without Congressional authorization.

Here are five things to know about today’s decision and what it means for the climate.

What the ruling did

The case takes aim at the EPA’s ability to use the Clean Air Act to regulate the emissions from power plants by forcing what’s called a “generation shift,” from dirty fossil fuels to renewables, like solar or wind. The conservative state attorneys general who brought the case argue that an executive branch agency, like the EPA, should not be able to issue regulations that have a sweeping effect on the American economy. A regulation of that magnitude, they argued, must come from Congress.

The court agreed, ruling that the EPA’s attempt to use a provision of the Clean Air Act to restructure the American energy market “allowed it to adopt a regulatory program that Congress had conspicuously and repeatedly declined to enact itself.” The decision means that the EPA has lost what many consider to be its best tool for slashing greenhouse gases from electricity generation.

Why these emissions matter

When it comes to climate-warming emissions, the United States is among the world’s worst offenders. And the power plants covered by today’s order are one of the biggest sources. Congress and many state legislatures have refused to take significant action to rein in emissions from dirty power plants. The high court’s ruling means that federal regulators can’t step in and impose those limits on their own.

The United States is responsible for 14 percent of the world’s emissions from fossil fuels, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists. Of those, nearly a third are generated by power plants, according to the Energy Information Administration.

As recent reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change have made abundantly clear, time is running out to avoid the worst consequences of climate change. “Global emissions must decrease by 45 per cent by 2030, starting now. Or rather yesterday,” UN Secretary General António Guterres said in April.

With today’s order, the US loses one key tool in eliminating a large portion of its emissions.

What it means for Massachusetts

In Massachusetts and New England—in the short term, at least—this ruling won’t change much. The Northeast has created its own policies to regulate power plant emissions, including the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Thanks to these policies, including the aggressive emission-cutting goals in each of the states, climate progress is likely to continue.

But no one state or region can solve climate change alone. Each must do its part.

In the longer term, pollution from coal plants elsewhere in the country will continue to damage air quality in New England carried here by the wind.

And one more opportunity to limit climate change has disappeared. Globally, rising temperatures are already accelerating sea level rise, harming native plants and animals, diminishing snow cover, and making heat waves and dangerous storms more intense and frequent. And New England is warming significantly faster than the rest of the globe, according to recent studies.

How did we get here

In 2015, then-President Obama introduced the Clean Power Plan, which directed the EPA to gradually cap power plant emissions, instructing each state to meet those levels mostly by switching to renewable energy sources like wind and solar. But it was blocked by the Supreme Court and never went into effect.

The Trump administration repealed that rule and replaced it with a much weaker one. In January 2021, a federal appeals court dismissed the policy and rejected Trump’s repeal of Obama’s original plan.

Shortly after that, a group of conservative attorneys general, including from West Virginia, challenged that ruling, saying the decision gave the EPA too much power to control what electricity sources states use.

US on the international stage

Advocates fear that implications of this order will weaken the United States’ ability to influence international climate negotiations.

The US was once considered a leader on climate. That changed after Donald Trump withdrew the nation from the Paris Agreement and alienated many American allies. Though the Biden Administration has sought to restore the role of the US in international talks, today’s order shows that even though Trump is no longer in office, his legacy has profoundly influenced global climate policy.

Sabrina Shankman can be reached at sabrina.shankman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shankman.