Supreme Court limits EPA’s ability to regulate greenhouse gas pollution

“Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will force a nationwide transition away from the use of coal to generate electricity may be a sensible ‘solution to the crisis of the day,’” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion. “But it is not plausible that Congress gave EPA the authority to adopt on its own such a regulatory scheme.”

An opinion handed down by the Supreme Court on Thursday hamstrings the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate planet-warming emissions from power plants. The 6-3 ruling, which climate advocates called a devastating blow, eliminates the most effective tool the agency had for shifting power plants off of fossil fuels.

The three liberal judges joined in the dissent written by Justice Elena Kagan, which said the majority opinion “deprives EPA of the power needed—and the power granted—to curb the emission of greenhouse gases.”

“And let’s say the obvious: The stakes here are high,” she wrote. “Yet the Court today prevents congressionally authorized agency action to curb power plants’ carbon dioxide emissions. The Court appoints itself—instead of Congress or the expert agency—the decisionmaker on climate policy. I cannot think of many things more frightening. Respectfully, I dissent.”

Massachusetts and its neighboring states have strong policies regulating power plant emissions, including the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. But many other states with coal-burning plants don’t, and the decision means that the EPA won’t be able to force those states to shift to cleaner power, without the express authorization from Congress.

That will put even more onus on states like Massachusetts, California, and New York to take the lead on emissions cuts. But climate change is a global problem, and the United States’ sky-high emissions come from beyond those states’ borders—meaning no one state can do it alone.

The ruling will also likely further weaken the country’s standing in international climate negotiations, and some environmentalists fear the collateral damage could doom efforts to limit global warming and avert the worst potential effects.

Currently, there are no federal regulations on power plants’ greenhouse gas pollution, and Congress is unlikely to pass such a law. Thursday’s decision stems from an Obama-era attempt to create such a rule. Its Clean Power Plan would have gradually capped power plant emissions, instructing each state to meet them mostly by switching to renewable energy sources like wind and solar. But it was blocked by the Supreme Court and never went into effect.

The Trump administration repealed that rule and replaced it with a much weaker one that focused on efficiency, and did not put limits on overall emissions. In January 2021, a federal appeals court dismissed the policy and rejected Trump’s repeal of Obama’s original plan.

Shortly after, conservative attorneys general, including from West Virginia, challenged that ruling, saying the decision gave the EPA too much power to control what electricity sources states use. Only Congress has the authority to make rules of such major consequence, they argued. The Supreme Court agreed to take up their case, and on Thursday, they sided with the plaintiffs.

The new ruling will curtail the Biden administration’s plans to propose tough new power emissions standards and will limit their ability to create other rules under the authority of agencies like the EPA. His administration pledged last year to craft new rules, but last week, delayed the release of a new proposal until next year, according to Politico.

Advocates say the ruling in West Virginia v EPA removes one of the EPA’s best tools to avert the worst consequences of the climate crisis by limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures.

The United States is responsible for 14 percent of the world’s emissions from fossil fuels, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists. Of those, nearly a third are generated by power plants, according to the Energy Information Administration. Regulating this source of emissions has for years been at the center of the battle between Republican and Democratic legislators, with conservatives angling to remove any federal laws that would inhibit the fossil fuel industry, and Democrats pointing to the high stakes for the climate.

The decision comes as climate disasters are mounting around the world, with millions of people in Bangladesh and India devastated by deadly flooding, and persistent heat domes in Europe and parts of the United States.

“It’s just so heartbreaking,” said Elizabeth Turnbull Henry, president of the Environmental League of Massachusetts. “Any notion of moral authority or global leadership feels further and further out of our grasp.”

Legal experts warned that the implications of this ruling extend well beyond the regulation of carbon and into other federal environmental regulations related to the environment. Later this year, for instance, the court will hear a case that takes aim at the Clean Water Act, a 50-year-old established law. In that case, Sackett v EPA, the same argument about agency overreach could be used to significantly reduce protections nationwide, including on half of all wetlands nationwide.

“This could have devastating consequences for environmental law,” said Patrick Parenteau, an environmental law professor at the Vermont Law School.

The ruling also raises broader questions about federal agencies’ ability to write regulations that have the force of law. John Yoo, a law professor at University of California, Berkeley, who supports the West Virginia v EPA plaintiffs, said he’s “not interested,” in whether or not power plant emissions are regulated; he just thinks that, constitutionally, Congress should decide whether to impose such rules.

“Certain basic policies have to be made by Congress, by our elected representatives, and can’t be transferred off to agencies,” he argued.

If coal burning plants are allowed to keep operating elsewhere in the US, the pollution they spew into the air will continue to damage air quality in New England, which sometimes called the “tailpipe of the nation” because wind currents carry pollutants here from across the country.

Those impacts won’t be felt equally; communities with the worst air quality tend to be lower income and more racially diverse. “It’s going to have massive impacts for environmental justice communities who are the ones impacted first and worst by our air quality,” said Staci Rubin, the vice president for environmental justice at the Conservation Law Foundation in Massachusetts.

Longer term, the stakes get higher, as New England and the ocean around it is already warming significantly faster than the rest of the globe, according to recent studies.

And while the seas will rise in coming years due to historic greenhouse gas pollution, how much they rise is dictated by how quickly emissions are cut.

“It’s a blow for the planet,” said Joseph Curtatone, president of the Northeast Clean Energy Council, of the Supreme Court opinion, adding that it ratchets up the pressure on states like those in New England to lead on transitioning to clean energy.

Still, Massachusetts can to step into the breach and help push climate action forward. One key opportunity: Cooperation with other states.

New England states already join together to solicit offshore wind projects, guaranteeing more demand and helping to lower prices, said Dean Murphy, an engineer and economist at The Brattle Group. And Massachusetts is one of 11 Eastern states in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a cap-and-trade program that aims to cut power plant emissions.

The Supreme Court ruling makes such partnerships all the more important, said Melissa Birchard, senior regulatory attorney for power grid reform at the Acadia Center.

The decision also highlights the role that attorneys general can play on the federal stage.

Casey Bowers, executive director of the Environmental League of Massachusetts’ Action Fund, said Massachusetts’ next attorney general can play a crucial role, noting that outgoing Attorney General Maura Healey joined a coalition of states in suing the Trump administration when it attempted to overturn California’s ability to impose its own auto emission standards, which are followed by Massachusetts and more than a dozen other states. Her successor, she said, must “carry on that legacy.”

Jay Duffy, an attorney at Clean Air Task Force who represented environmental groups when they challenged the repeal of the Clean Power Plan, said that the federal government could find ways to regulate emissions despite this decision. “We need to remain hopeful and optimistic and use all the tools available to us,” he said.

With one fewer regulatory tool available, climate policy will have to be driven by Congress and by state legislatures, rather than relying on state or federal agencies, like the EPA, said state Sen. Michael Barrett, an architect of Massachusetts’ landmark 2021 climate law.

“This is fundamentally a question of the capacity of the climate movement to elect decent people to office at the federal and state levels,” he said.

Dharna Noor can be reached at dharna.noor@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @dharnanoor. Sabrina Shankman can be reached at sabrina.shankman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shankman.