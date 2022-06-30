Angels’ two-way ace Shohei Ohtani overpowers White Sox

The righthander extended his scoreless streak to 21⅔ innings while pitching five-hit ball into the sixth with 11 strikeouts in Los Angeles’ 4-1 victory over Chicago.

Ohtani still had to dig deep into his nearly bottomless bag of pitches to beat the White Sox on Wednesday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Whether Shohei Ohtani is unleashing his 101-mile-per-hour fastball or dispensing his large array of breaking balls, the Angels’ two-way ace has overpowered every opponent during his shutout surge through June.

“This one was huge for us because we wanted to win the series, and it’s going to lead to better stuff down the road,” Ohtani said through a translator after winning his fourth consecutive start.

Ohtani (7-4) yielded five singles and a walk, and the White Sox had to work for every small success against him. The reigning AL MVP hasn’t allowed a run since the fifth inning of his brilliant seven-inning outing in Boston on June 9, giving him an 0.34 ERA in his last four starts with 36 strikeouts — 24 in the last two games.

“[The slider] was working really well for me, especially early in the game,” Ohtani said. “I think they started to catch onto the softer stuff later, so I mixed in more fastballs. Just going with the flow.”

Translator Ippei Mizuhara says this matter-of-factly, but Ohtani’s array of pitches is maddening for opponents and eye-popping to his teammates.

“He’s got six, seven, eight pitches, and he can change speed on all of them,” said Angels catcher Max Stassi. “It’s special what he can do and how he can manipulate it . . . You never know what you’re going to get. It’s the kitchen sink coming at you all the time.”

Ohtani went 0 for 3 with a walk at the plate, but Luis Rengifo hit a two-run homer and Mike Trout had an early RBI double as the Angels finished their disappointing 4-5 homestand on a positive note because of their superstar’s work on the mound.

Michael Kopech (2-5) yielded five hits and two walks over 5⅓ innings for the White Sox, who have lost six of eight. Chicago loaded the bases in the fourth, but couldn’t capitalize.

“We didn’t put the ball in play enough,” said White Sox manager Tony La Russa. “We had a real good shot in the fourth. I thought we had good at-bats, [but Ohtani] has got weapons. He’s for real.”

Ohtani’s streak included scoreless efforts in victories over Seattle and Kansas City before this tough challenge against the White Sox, who pounded out 17 hits and 11 runs one night earlier. After he struck out a career-high 13 Royals last week, Ohtani reached double-digit strikeouts for the fifth time this season against Chicago.

He gave up two singles while racking up three strikeouts in the first inning, and the Angels scored moments later when Taylor Ward delivered a leadoff single and came around on Trout’s double. Trout then scored when Kopech made an error at first base while Chicago tried to turn a tricky 3-6-1 double play.

Ohtani escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fourth after allowing two more singles and a walk, striking out Josh Harrison with a slider. Ohtani also reached back for two fastballs over 100 m.p.h. during the inning.

Rengifo doubled Los Angeles’ lead and chased Kopech with his two-run shot into the ficus trees beyond center field in the sixth.

Andrés Giménez helps Guardians deliver another crushing blow to Twins

Andrés Giménez watched his home run clear the center-field fence, kissed his bat and then flipped it while turning toward Minnesota’s stunned dugout.

For the second day in a row, the Cleveland Guardians won a game they probably should have lost and handed the Twins another crushing defeat.

Giménez blasted a two-run homer in the ninth inning as the Guardians walked off against the Twins again, beating their AL Central rivals, 5-3, to take the five-game series and move within one game of first place.

Giménez went deep to center on a 3-2 pitch from Tyler Thornburg (0-1) as Minnesota’s bullpen imploded again.

When he crossed the plate, Giménez was splashed with water and bubble gum rained down on his head as the Guardians, who had only one hit through seven innings, celebrated their 17th last at-bat win — the most in the majors.

On Wednesday, Josh Naylor’s two-run homer in the 10th inning sent the Guardians past the Twins, whose bullpen has imploded against Cleveland several times this season.

“We keep fighting until the end,” Giménez said.

Six of Cleveland’s last at-bat wins have come against the Twins. The teams don’t play again until September, when they meet seven times.

“I’m glad they’re gone,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “That’s a lot and they’re good. I thought we played them pretty tough, but they’re a good team. They’ll be around. They’re a good team.”

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli called Wednesday’s loss “excruciating” when he met with reporters Thursday morning. He was searching for a similar word several hours later.

“Probably the most difficult series I’ve ever been a part of,” he said. “I’ve never seen five games against one team in four days that felt like that.”

Rays put a pair of pitchers on restricted list

The Tampa Bay Rays put lefthander Brooks Raley and righthander Ryan Thompson on the restricted list before opening a five-game series in Toronto against the Blue Jays.

Tampa Bay added righties Javy Guerra and Phoenix Sanders from Triple-A Durham.

In addition, lefthander Jeffrey Springs was put on the family medical emergency list and lefty Ryan Yarbrough was recalled from Triple-A. Righties Dusten Knight and David McKay were added to the taxi squad for the trip to Toronto.

To enter the country, the Canadian government requires a person to have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose — or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — at least 14 days before entry.

Unvaccinated players go on the restricted list because they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time, according to a March agreement between Major League Baseball and the players’ association.

Springs had been set to start against Toronto on Thursday. Instead, righthander Matt Wisler will open, with Yarbrough expected to follow him.

The Rays and Blue Jays are playing a doubleheader Saturday, one of two they’ll play in Toronto this season to make up an April series canceled by the lockout.

Casey Motter, Braves’ PA announcer, dead at 53

Casey Motter, the public address announcer for the Atlanta Braves since 2007, has died, the team announced Thursday.

According to the Athletic, Motter died in his sleep early that morning. He was 53 years old.

Describing Motter as “the Voice of Truist Park,” their home stadium in Atlanta, the Braves noted that he was a native of the metropolitan area and a “lifelong” fan of the team.