Celtics quiet in the early hours of free agency

The Celtics, who came within two wins of winning the NBA championship just two weeks ago, are expected to return almost their entire core next season and have few avenues to make significant changes.

Unlike in some past years, when the Celtics were positioned to make pitches to former All-Stars such as Al Horford, Durant, Gordon Hayward, and Kemba Walker, this summer is not expected to yield a franchise-changing talent.

After Kevin Durant’s request to be traded by the Nets sent shockwaves through the NBA on Thursday, the Celtics had a quiet opening night of free agency. Boston did not agree to any deals through the first three hours of the negotiating period, which began at 6 p.m. But the muted beginning was not a surprise.

They have a $6.5 million taxpayer’s mid-level exception to use on a free agent, and a league source said Thursday that a deal involving it would likely be consummated by the weekend. The Celtics also have a collection of trade exceptions, which would allow them to acquire players without sending back matching salaries. The largest, worth $17.1 million, will expire July 18. A source said that there was not a great deal of urgency to use that exception now, with the Celtics likely preferring to let the free agency dust settle before seeking options in the coming weeks.

Some potential free agent candidates went off the market Thursday, including guard Patty Mills, who re-signed with the Nets, and forward Nic Batum, who re-signed with the Clippers. According to a league source, the Celtics have expressed interest in veteran forward Danilo Gallinari.

Gallinari, whose $21.4 million salary with the Hawks was slated to become fully guaranteed this week, was traded to the Spurs in the deal that brought All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to Atlanta. San Antonio, which appears to be in the early stages of an extensive rebuild, reportedly plans to waive Gallinari.

The 6-foot-10-inch forward is an excellent 3-point shooter and would provide some scoring pop to a Celtics bench that displayed its offensive limitations in the Finals loss to the Warriors. But he is a below-average defender, and Celtics executives have stressed that they want to be careful not to disturb the NBA’s top defense.

According to Bleacher Report, Gallinari is believed to be choosing between the Bulls and Celtics. The Bulls can offer about $1.5 million more than the Celtics, and Gallinari did play for Bulls coach Billy Donovan during a stint with the Thunder, so there is familiarity there.

Other potential mid-level exception targets who remained unsigned in the early hours of free agency Thursday included Kings guard Donte DiVincenzo, Nets guard Bruce Brown, and Pacers guard T.J. Warren.

Otherwise, the Celtics will likely be operating on the fringes this week. The Celtics on Wednesday declined their $1.6 million option on second-year forward Sam Hauser. According to a league source, this move was done so the team can sign the sharpshooter to a longer-term deal, and that it is expected to be agreed upon in the coming days.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.