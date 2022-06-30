Emily Engel-Natzke joins Capitals, is first woman to become NHL video coach

Emily Engel-Natzke wanted to make the National Hockey League as a video coach. When the Washington Capitals named Engel-Natzke video coordinator Thursday, she not only accomplished that goal, but she also became the first woman to hold a full-time position on an NHL coaching staff. It’s the latest in a series of promotions for women around the NHL in recent months after decades of slow progress in diversifying the sport in the coaching and executive ranks. “This was earned and deserved,” coach Peter Laviolette said. Engel-Natzke’s path to Washington began in earnest in 2017 when she began working as the full-time video coach for University of Wisconsin men’s hockey coach Tony Granato following several years assisting with the men’s and women’s programs there. Engel-Natzke, 31, came from the Hershey Bears, Washington’s top minor league affiliate, where she was the first woman to be a full-time member of a coaching staff in the American Hockey League.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The NFL is teaming up with Ice Cube. The league is partnering with Contract with Black America Institute, an economic inclusion-focused initiative led by artist and entrepreneur O’Shea Jackson, who is known as Ice Cube. “We feel like if you tackle the huge wealth gap between Black people and white people in this country, that should solve a lot of problems that’s there,” Ice Cube said on the AP Pro Football Podcast. The NFL has been working to increase economic equity and partnerships with Black-owned businesses. The partnership with Ice Cube’s CWBA will focus on identifying league-wide opportunities in the financial, tech, and production sectors, with a concentration on increasing direct and indirect spending to national Black businesses to help close America’s racial and economic wealth gap.

Advertisement

Track and field

Pole vault champ improves own record

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis improved his own outdoor world record by clearing 20 feet, 2½ inches at the Stockholm Diamond League meet. Duplantis cleared the bar with plenty to spare on his second attempt to better his previous mark of 20-1, set in Rome in 2020 — when he broke Sergey Bubka’s 26-year-old outdoor record. Duplantis also holds the indoor world record of 20-4, set at the world indoor championships in Serbia this year. The American-born Duplantis competes for Sweden and is also the reigning Olympic champion.

Advertisement

Soccer

US allots $92m compensation in corruption case

The US Justice Department has distributed about $92 million in additional compensation from money forfeited by convicted officials and associated companies resulting from the government’s prosecution of corruption in soccer. The money is for compensation for losses sustained by FIFA, the Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Football, the South American governing body CONMEBOL and various national soccer federations. More than 50 people and corporate entities have been charged, mostly for giving and receiving bribes and kickbacks and laundering payments in arrangements between sports marketing companies and soccer officials for media and marketing rights to soccer events.

NHL

Goaltender Anderson, 41, re-signs with Sabres

Goaltender Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury.