Franchy Cordero flexed his power and potential in the Red Sox’ win at Toronto

“It’s fun to hit and get on-base,” Cordero said after the game. “Even more against the Blue Jays, who are a really good team, and when we’re able to get the win, it’s even more fun.”

It lifted Cordero’s line to .252/.331/.413 with a .744 OPS. Cordero is batting .382/.475/.529 with a 1.004 OPS and five doubles in his last 11 contests.

Franchy Cordero had a career evening, going 4 for 5 with a double, two stolen bases and a run scored in Wednesday night’s 6-5 win in 10 innings over the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Cordero continues to be a bright spot for the Red Sox after being designated for assignment last October and making it through waivers. He’s played 27 games at first base this season, and another 18 in the outfield (11 in right field, 7 in left), showcasing his athleticism and defensive versatility.

Then there’s his prodigious power and frightening bat speed: He owns the team’s longest home run of the season (448 feet on May 29 vs. the Orioles) and two hardest-hit balls, a 118.6-mile-per-hour homer May 23 at Philadelphia and a 117.9-m.p.h. single June 20 vs. the Tigers.

With the season nearing the halfway point, Cordero is encouraged by his production.

“It’s very nice to see that hard work pays off and all the work that I do during the offseason is paying off,” Cordero said. “There’s still more work to do, but I’m glad where I am right now. I’m just going to keep grinding and keep working to improve every day.”

Another shot for Seabold?

After making the second big league start of his career — and his first this year — when he was called up from Triple-A Worcester on Monday, and absorbed a 7-2 loss in the opener of a three-game set in Toronto, it’s likely Connor Seabold will get another round in the rotation in Sunday’s series finale against the Cubs.

Seabold lasted just 4 ⅔ innings against a tough Blue Jays lineup, allowing seven runs (all earned) and three homers. Nevertheless, Seabold showed flashes of promise, striking out seven and drawing 21 swings-and-misses.

It prompted former Red Sox starter David Price to text Cora with Price intimating that he liked what he saw from the 26-year-old righthander.

“I think they recognize the swings-and-misses,” Cora said Tuesday. “They saw the changeup. Obviously, it’s not an easy lineup, but there were a lot of positives. We want to make sure he understands that. Obviously, the line is the line. He’s not happy with it. But, stuff-wise, a lot better than last year in September.”

Seabold will have a bit more of a soft landing against a Cubs offense that entered Thursday ranked 14th in OPS (.714). In comparison, Toronto’s offense ranked first in the big leagues with a .758 OPS by the end of its three-game set with the Red Sox.

Lefthander Rich Hill (4-4, 4.09 ERA) will start Friday afternoon followed by righty Josh Winckowski (3-1, 3.60 ERA) Saturday night.

Progress report

Righthander Garrett Whitlock (right hip inflammation) threw a bullpen in Toronto on Wednesday. The plan is for him to partake in pitchers’ fielding practice Saturday . . . Outfielder Kiké Hernández (right hip flexor strain) is doing better, but has yet to begin baseball activities . . . Lefthander Josh Taylor (back strain) threw on back-to-back days Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday, he allowed three runs in an inning and yielded no runs with a strikeout on Wednesday. The next plan for Taylor is still to be determined . . . The Sox reinstated outfielder Jarren Duran and righthander Tanner Houck from the restricted list and returned infielder Yolmer Sánchez to Triple-A Worcester . . . Righthander Silvino Bracho was designated for assignment . . . The Red Sox will play at Wrigley Field for the first time since 2012 Friday. The Sox took two out of three that year against the Cubs in what was a three-game set. Daisuke Matsuzka, Jon Lester and Franklin Morales were the starters. Hill is the only current Red Sox player whowas on the active roster of the 2012 team that visited The Friendly Confines.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.