Kevin Durant requests trade from Brooklyn Nets

The Nets have been working with Durant to find a trade partner, and he has multiple teams on his preferred list, according to the person who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because neither the player nor Brooklyn revealed any details publicly.

Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision that undoubtedly will have teams scrambling to put together enormous offers for the perennial All-Star.

ESPN first reported Durant’s trade request, citing Phoenix and Miami as two of his preferred destinations. The bombshell came just hours before the NBA’s free agent period for this summer was set to begin.

Durant has played 14 seasons, not including one year when he sat out while recovering from a torn Achilles’. He has averaged 27.2 points in his career — over that span, only LeBron James, at 27.3 points per game, has averaged more.

And even at his age — Durant will turn 34 on Sept. 29, around the time training camps — he is still one of the best players in the game, his 6-foot-10-inch frame making his jump shot almost unstoppable by any defender.

Durant is a 12-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion, three-time Olympic gold medalist, and two-time NBA champion — those rings coming with Golden State, the team he was with before joining Brooklyn. He has four years and nearly $200 million remaining on his contract, which means that it may take a haul of players, draft picks or possibly both for a team to acquire him.

Durant spent three seasons with Brooklyn, not playing in the first of those years while he recovered from the Achilles’ injury. He averaged 29.9 points in 55 games this past season, after leading the United States to Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games last summer.

Unless he changes his mind and stays, his departure will be a huge blow to the Nets. At this time last year, the Nets were banking on contending for a championship with a core led by Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving.

That plan didn’t come close to reality. Irving missed much of the year because of his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19; he was ineligible to play in home games for the majority of the season. Harden wound up getting traded to Philadelphia for Ben Simmons, who didn’t play at all this past season. Durant led Brooklyn into the playoffs, where it was swept in the first round by eventual Eastern Conference champion Boston.

And the offseason hasn’t exactly been calm for the Nets, either. Irving’s future was a major question mark until he decided to exercise his $37 million option earlier this week to remain with Brooklyn next season.

Now, Durant wants out, and the Nets will have to change his mind or go ahead with moves that will overhaul their team.

Bridges arrested

Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested in California on the eve of free agency after a warrant was issued, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD spokeswoman Lizeth Lomeli confirmed that Bridges was arrested on Wednesday but did not release details on the charges. TMZ reported that Bridges is facing felony domestic violence charges.

The Hornets said in a statement they “are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Bridges’s agent, Rich Paul, has not immediately returned phone calls left by the AP.

Bridges, the Hornets’ leading scorer this past season, is set to become a restricted free agent and could command a max contract in the coming weeks.

The 24-year-old Bridges averaged career highs with 20.2 points and seven rebounds in what amounted to a breakout season for the four-year NBA veteran while playing alongside All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball.

The Hornets extended Bridges a qualifying offer on Tuesday, which allows them a chance to match any offer sheet made by another team.

“As an organization we love Miles,” Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said Tuesday. “We are going to bring him back. He has been great for the franchise and I believe, with his work ethic, he’s only going to get better.”

The 6-7, 225-pound Bridges said after the season he wanted to return to the Hornets, but he recently changed his Twitter bio from “forward for the Charlotte Hornets” to “It’s me,” adding some intrigue to the situation.