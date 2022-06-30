NBA free agency tracker: Tracking news and rumors ahead of 6 p.m. start

The 2022 free agency class is weaker in years past , with many big stars planning to sign contracts to remain with their teams. But you can still expect the Celtics to be active.

The deals won’t become official until July 6, but you can expect lots of fireworks — as always — as July begins.

NBA free agency begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, when teams can begin to negotiate deals with players.

We’ll be tracking the notable moves and news throughout the start of free agency.

Durant wants a trade

Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Nets, a person with direct knowledge told the AP. The seismic decision undoubtedly will have teams scrambling to put together enormous offers for the perennial All-Star.

The Nets have been working with Durant to find a trade partner, and he has multiple teams on his preferred list, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because neither the player nor Brooklyn revealed any details publicly.

ESPN first reported Durant’s trade request, citing Phoenix and Miami as two of his preferred destinations. — Associated Press

Eight players to watch and others the Celtics could target with mid-level exception

When the Celtics came within two wins of an NBA championship, it showed president of basketball operations Brad Stevens that extensive roster alterations were not necessary, while also affirming that the current group is just not quite good enough.

With that in mind, Stevens and the Celtics intend to enter free agency on Thursday evening with some urgency, but not desperation.

The Celtics are not really positioned for a seismic strike, nor do they wish to be. But they will have options as they seek to refine the roster around star forwards Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Adam Himmelsbach runs through eight names to know here.

Harden frees up space for Sixers

James Harden is taking less with hopes the Philadelphia 76ers can do more.

A person familiar with the situation said Harden chose not to exercise his $47.4 million option for next season and will become a free agent — but with no designs on leaving Philadelphia. Harden made the decision to allow the 76ers the flexibility they need to sign other players this summer, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because neither side confirmed those plans publicly. — Associated Press

Irving, Westbrook staying put

Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook already have made their decisions; both could have been free agents this summer and found a combined 84 million reasons not to hit the open market — $47 million for Westbrook to opt-in for the last year of his deal with the Lakers, and nearly $37 million for Irving to do the same with the Nets. — Associated Press

