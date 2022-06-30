Supreme Court lets Biden end Trump ‘Remain-in-Mexico’ asylum rule

The US Supreme Court freed President Joe Biden’s administration to end a Trump-era policy that forces asylum-seekers at the southern border to wait in Mexico for their cases to be processed, letting the president retake control of a key facet of his immigration policy.

Voting 5-4, the court said the “remain-in-Mexico” program isn’t required under federal immigration law even though the government lacks capacity to detain everyone. The Biden administration argued that federal officials can release many of the applicants into the country while they await hearings.

The ruling gives Biden a legal victory, restoring the president’s authority over an issue that has traditionally been within White House control. At the same time, the decision will heighten the challenge for Biden as he navigates the politically fraught issue of the border influx. His administration is also waging a court fight to end separate, pandemic-driven Title 42 controls.