TV CRITIC'S CORNER

Edith Wharton’s ‘The Buccaneers’ is coming to Apple TV+

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated July 1, 2022, 1 hour ago
Kristine Froseth (pictured in 2020) will costar in "The Buccaneers."Thibault Camus/AP/file

Edith Wharton, the wonderful and wise author of “The House of Mirth,” “The Age of Innocence,” and many other rich novels, is getting another TV adaptation.

Apple TV+ has announced that it is taking on Wharton’s final, unfinished novel, “The Buccaneers.” The eight-episode series is currently in production in Scotland, and it stars Kristine Froseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, Imogen Waterhouse, and Mia Threapleton. No release date has been announced yet.

Wharton died in 1937, and the 1870s-set book was published the following year. She left an outline for the final chapters, and Marion Mainwaring, a Wharton scholar, finished the novel according to Wharton’s plans in 1993. In 1995, “Masterpiece Theatre” featured an adaptation of the novel, with an ending devised by screenwriter Maggie Wadey.

No word yet on how the Apple TV+ version, from British writer Katherine Jakeways, will handle the final parts of the story line.

Alisha Boe (pictured in February) will also costar in the eight-episode series.Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/file

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

