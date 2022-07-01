Linda Kramer, wife of Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer, dies at 55

Linda Gail Kramer had been married to Joey Kramer for almost 13 years, and the couple lived in Magnolia, Texas, with their dogs Lucy and Cosmo, according to the statement. Linda Kramer was born in Decatur, Ga., on Feb. 27, 1967, and died June 22. The statement did not provide a cause of death.

The wife of Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer died last month at 55, the family said in a statement Friday.

Joey Kramer, a founding member of Aerosmith, announced in March that he was taking a temporary leave of absence from the band to “focus his full attention on his family during these uncertain times,” Rolling Stone reported.

The family said Linda “was the love of Joey’s life” and the couple was “inseparable.” Joey Kramer once described meeting his future wife as “the biggest rush you ever had in your life.”

Linda Kramer had a mischievous sense of humor, loved fine food, and had a passion for fast cars, the family said. She was an avid reader who loved celebrating Christmas and “was a ravenous consumer of Hallmark Christmas films,” according to the statement.

She held family close and was especially fond of her nieces and nephews, a love that carried over to her concern for children all over the world, relatives said.

Funeral services are not currently planned but will be held later by the family, the statement said. The family asked that in lieu of flowers, mourners make a memorial donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

