Tiffani Faison’s Italian restaurant, Orfano, closes in the Fenway

“Nostalgia is so present here it’s practically an extra guest at the table — in the garlic bread, wrapped in red-and-white tissue; in the duck Marbella for two, an intimate remake of an ‘80s dinner party; in the dish of grandma candies by the door, filled with sweet, sticky goo and wrapped in strawberry-printed foil,” Devra First wrote in her 2020 review.

Tiffani Faison’s Orfano has closed. The throwback Italian-American restaurant in the Fenway shuttered on Thursday, confirms a source affiliated with the restaurant. It opened in 2019 with much fanfare and reopened in November 2021 after a hiatus. The closing might come as a surprise to industry-watchers: Earlier this year, Faison snagged a coveted James Beard Best Chef Northeast nomination for the spot.

The main dining area at Orfano in Boston. Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe

But now, Faison is looking to the future, focusing on a new restaurant down the block at 1363 Boylston St. That restaurant, concept to be announced later, will replace her shuttered Southeast Asian restaurant, Tiger Mama. Tiger Mama opened in 2016 and closed in 2021.

Faison is also busy elsewhere: Fool’s Errand, her adult snack bar in the same neighborhood, is slated for reopening soon. She also runs barbecue parlor Sweet Cheeks on the same stretch, as well as several stalls at the new High Street Place food hall.

Faison was most recently seen throwing out the first pitch at Fenway Park’s Pride Night and on the Food Network’s “Tournament of Champions” competition, where she won $100,000.

