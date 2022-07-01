2 alleged wheelmen face charges in murder of 20-year-old Hyde Park man

Thebaud, 32, and Valbrun, 20, are accused of participating in the Oct. 10, 2021, murder of Trevon D. Sands.

Jonathan R. Thebaud and Pierre Valbrun Jr. were arraigned Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court on charges of first-degree murder and accessory after the fact of murder. They pleaded not guilty.

Two men are facing charges that they used the SUVs they owned to assist in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man after he stepped out of his Hyde Park home in October, according to court records and Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office.

According to authorities, Sands left his home on Westminster Street around 2:56 p.m. He then walked toward Ayles Road where he was shot by someone allegedly sitting in the front passenger seat, or standing just outside, a Cadillac SRX SUV.

Moments later, while Sands was lying on the sidewalk bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds, a second man, who had gotten out of a Jeep Cherokee, approached him, according to Suffolk Assistant District Attorney John C. Verner.

Sands “was on the ground suffering from the first round of gunshots, [when the second man approached] and shot the victim several more times at close range,” according to Verner.

Verner said the two men who actually fired the weapons that killed Sands remain at large. He did not disclose a motive for the homicide nor identify the other two suspects by name.

Thebaud was the registered owner of the Cadillac and was driving it that night. Valbrun was the registered owner of the Cherokee and was driving it that night, prosecutors said.

After the shooting, both vehicles drove out of the neighborhood, prosecutors said.

Defense attorneys for the two men said in court Thursday they had just been assigned by the Committee on Public Counsel Services to represent the defendants and were not able to rebut the allegations against their clients.

During the hearing, one woman had to leave the seventh-floor courtroom after becoming overwhelmed by emotions. The sounds of her weeping were audible even while she was outside in the hallway.

The two men are due back in court Sept. 8.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.