Coast Guard searching for fisherman who went overboard off Martha’s Vineyard

Coast Guard crews are searching for a 54-year-old fisherman who disappeared from a Rhode Island-based fishing vessel early Friday while the boat was off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard en route to New Bedford, the Coast Guard said.
The fisherman’s name was not disclosed. Petty Officer Ryan Noel, a Coast Guard spokesman, said the man was part of the four-man crew aboard the 77-foot Susan Rose fishing vessel homeported in Point Judith, Rhode Island. The vessel was in transit to New Bedford, he said.
According to Noel, the crew discovered the man was missing around 1:30 a.m. Friday and called the Coast Guard asking for help at 1:39 a.m. The circumstances of how the man went missing from the fishing vessel were not immediately clear, Noel said.
Multiple Coast Guard vessels, including the cutter Sanibel, a Jayhawk helicopter, and a fixed-wing aircraft are currently on the scene near Nomans Land island looking for the fisherman. Noel said the man was not believed to be in a survival suit.
#HappeningNow @USCG is responding to a confirmed PIW on a track line between #NomansIsland, MA and #NewBedford, MA. CG STA Menemsha, CG Air Station Cape Cod, and the Buzzards Bay Task Force are engaged in the search. #SAR— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) July 1, 2022
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
