A day-by-day guide to Rhode Island’s best fireworks shows

If you’re scouting out the best celebrations, here’s a day-by-day guide to the shows you won’t want to miss.

It’s 4th of July weekend in Rhode Island, which means awkward politicians walking in parades, American flag pants, and fireworks from every corner of the state.

Smithfield

The folks in Smithfield have an underrated annual show, and they’re smartly holding their display tonight in Deerfield Park ahead of some of the state’s better-known celebrations this weekend. The festivities start at 5 p.m. with food trucks and live music. More info.

SATURDAY

Narragansett

Narragansett punches above its weight when it comes to fireworks, and this year’s show is taking place tomorrow night (along with a beach party on the 4th). There’s a threat of rain in the forecast, so you can circle July 15 for the makeup date. More info.

SUNDAY

Pawtucket

The Paw Sox are gone, but McCoy Stadium is still home to one of the better fireworks shows in Rhode Island. The city will also have live music and food trucks in the Jenks Junior High School parking lot. More info.

Providence

The capital city is holding its first Independence Day celebration since 2019 (stupid COVID), so you can expect a huge turnout at India Point Park. The city never skimps on the best fireworks, and there will be plenty of family-friendly entertainment. More info.

MONDAY

Newport

There isn’t a better way to cap off a long weekend than with a trip to Newport for my favorite fireworks display in the state. The city recommends Perrotti Park, King Park, and Queen Anne Square as the best viewing locations. More info.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.