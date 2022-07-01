Four and a dog displaced after two alarm fire tears through home in Jamaica Plain

Four people and a dog were displaced after a two-alarm fire tore through a home in Jamaica Plain Friday, Boston fire said.
Heavy fire was visible on the rear porches of the 2 1/2 story home at 83 Mendon St. when the first fire crews arrived, the department said on Twitter at about 6:05 p.m.
The fire quickly spread through all of the floors, the department said. The rear porches collapsed. There were no injuries, according to the tweet.
The fire quickly spread through all of the floors, the department said. The rear porches collapsed.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, but crews remained on scene checking for hotspots, the department said.
Damages are estimated at $500,000, according to firefighter Brian Alkins, a department spokesman.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
