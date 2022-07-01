Four and a dog displaced after two alarm fire tears through home in Jamaica Plain

Four people and a dog were displaced after a two-alarm fire tore through a home in Jamaica Plain Friday, Boston fire said.

Heavy fire was visible on the rear porches of the 2 1/2 story home at 83 Mendon St. when the first fire crews arrived, the department said on Twitter at about 6:05 p.m.

The fire quickly spread through all of the floors, the department said. The rear porches collapsed. There were no injuries, according to the tweet.