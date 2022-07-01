Hawaiian luau fund-raiser to help Salem seniors facing food insecurity

And that’s just where the Friends of the Salem Council on Aging will gather this month for a festive evening, complete with hula lessons, ukulele players, and Chinese and Polynesian food purchased from local restaurants.

With a lighthouse and sandy Waikiki Beach, Winter Island Maritime Park in Salem seems like the perfect spot for a Hawaiian luau.

“It’s going to be really fun,” Bonnie Belair, vice-president of the nonprofit, volunteer group. “We really try to make our events fun, we want people from the community to come and have a good time.”

Money raised from the luau fundraiser will benefit the community’s senior citizens, many of whom are low-income. The event will be held on July 14 at the Winter Island Pavilion from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 and business sponsorships are $200. All proceeds will go toward helping seniors struggling with food insecurity and isolation, Belair said.

“We’d like as many [people] as possible that can come,” she said.

The fund-raiser comes as higher grocery costs appear to be driving more people to seek help to pay for food. A report released last month by the Greater Boston Food Bank showed that 32 percent of adults in Massachusetts experienced food insecurity last year.

In communities like Salem, which has a high percentage of Latino residents, the need was even greater, with 61 percent seeking help, according to the report.

People age 65 or older make up 16.4 percent of the city’s nearly 45,000 residents, according to census data. Many Salem seniors are living on a fixed income, Belair said.

“We really want to support our seniors,” Belair said. “Especially with what’s happening . . . COVID, and then the price of food [and] the price of gas, the price of everything has gone up but the incomes of our seniors haven’t gone up.”

In order to help, the Friends group offers summer lobster rolls, holiday meals, and other special events “that the Council on Aging just doesn’t have the funding for.”

Hunger can be an issue that flies under the radar with seniors, Belair said.

“A lot of them may not even say anything, that they don’t have money for food,” Belair said.

The Friends group tries to find ways to offer food to seniors, including delivering holiday meals and offering barbecues, Belair said. During the pandemic it was more difficult.

“We would do drive-by events, where people would come and pick up a packet, like a boxed lunch or something.”

The Council on Aging, which the Friends’ group supports, also offers classes to Salem’s seniors, such as cooking and balance lessons, and a book club to help keep seniors engaged, Belair said.

“A lot of seniors, a lot of times, fall [and] it happens because they don’t have good balance,” Belair said. “So we actually have had some physical therapists come and lead a class and work on specifically balance issues.”

Along with helping seniors learn new skills and to stay safe, Belair said that these programs also keep them engaged with the community.

“We really want to focus on having our seniors connect to the community,” Belair said. ”We want to keep them engaged and thriving instead of worrying about where their next meal is coming from, or not talking to someone for a few days.”

Group outings, to keep seniors feeling connected to the community, are one of the many services the Friends of the Salem Council on Aging help support. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.