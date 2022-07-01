Holiday weekend weather won’t be without issues, but the second half should be sunny

Today is hot and breezy. That southwesterly breeze will be pulling in heat and humidity all day long and by the time we get to the overnight, dew points will be in the 60s to near 70. High temperatures today should be around 93 or 94 degrees for most of us with 80s on the Cape and the Islands. It has been comfortable for sleeping the past month, but tonight will be warm and muggy and you’ll likely need air conditioning. There is a small risk of a shower this afternoon west of Boston.

You’re likely reading this because you want to know about the weather this weekend, especially the showers on Saturday. It’s worth remembering that no matter what, it won’t be as bad as last year when it was cool and wet. This year, overall it’s actually a pretty awesome Fourth of July weekend.

A cold front approaches Saturday which will eventually push the humidity out to sea. In order to get there, we have to go through a few rounds of showers and storms. It looks to me like there will be a few storms very early in the morning and then another chance later on in the afternoon with some dry hours in between. It’s going to be very humid Saturday and somewhat uncomfortable and with temperatures in the 80s.

A few areas of showers push through southern New England during Saturday but are off the coast by mid-evening. WeatherBELL

The national weather service has put our area at an enhanced risk for severe weather Saturday and if we did see severe storms they could contain hail frequent lightning and torrential rain along with damaging wind. It’s impossible to give all of you as readers exact times for when these are going to occur. I suggest putting a radar app on your phone and just watching the storms move into your location tomorrow.

Severe weather is possible Saturday as a cold front approaches. NOAA

Any storminess comes to an end pretty early Saturday evening and drier air will work in overnight. If you’re trying to decide about going to fireworks Saturday evening it should be rain free by 9:00 p.m. but it may be a close call. Sunday and Monday evenings are definitely better for fireworks. Looking at the forecast for Sunday and Monday brings a smile to my face.

It will be warm Sunday with low humidity. A similar temperature pattern is expected Monday. NOAA

Temperatures are going to be warm enough to enjoy all types of July activities and the humidity will be low enough as to not be a factor. The air that will arrive Sunday and Monday is unusually dry for July. This will also mean you’ll need to water those flowers and other plants, especially those in containers.

Lower dew points push into the area Saturday night for comfortably warm weather Sunday and Monday. WeatherBELL

If you’re on vacation next week, the forecast looks pretty good although there may be some showers Tuesday and Wednesday at some point. These won’t be all-day-rain scenarios and it’s still so far away the forecast could change. Have a terrific Fourth of July and happy birthday, America.







