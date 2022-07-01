Officials announce safety measures in place for Fourth of July celebration on the Esplanade

Workers prepared a star-spangled set on the Edward A. Hatch Memorial Shell stage on the Charles River Esplanade Friday as local, state, and federal officials spoke with reporters nearby about safety measures that will be in place this weekend, with thousands of people expected to join in the celebration.

Preparation work was in full swing Friday with a slate of Fourth of July events set to happen in Boston this weekend, including the return of the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on Monday after the event was canceled the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said undercover and uniformed troopers will be out in force on Monday, as well as the agency’s marine unit enforcing boating laws and the airwing unit patrolling from above. State Police will also have K-9 units and a bomb squad at the site.

“As in past years, we will deploy a comprehensive multi-layered, multi-agency security plan to maximize public safety during the celebration,” he said. “Some components will be recognizable like uniformed state troopers, police officers, and National Guardsmen. Other assets, such as undercover troopers and officers who are trained to recognize threat indicators and potential bad actors in the crowd will not be so obvious.”

Jason Cromartie, assistant special agent in charge of the Boston FBI’s counterterrorism program, said the agency is “not aware of any specific or credible threats relating to” the Boston Pops event or other celebrations.

“That said, we must remain vigilant and mindful of the significance of this upcoming holiday,” he told reporters. “This event is considered to be one of the most prominent Independence Day celebrations in our nation. Given we are home to many patriotic and historical landmarks, it continues to be a symbolic target.”

Officials warned visitors and residents planning to attend the concert and fireworks show that there are numerous items that won’t be allowed at the site, including coolers on wheels, backpacks, weapons, fireworks, glass containers, cans, alcohol and pre-mixed beverages, drones, grills and propane tanks. Bicycles are not allowed in the oval and lagoon areas. All liquids must be in sealed clear plastic containers of two liters or less, according to a list of prohibited items shared on the State Police Facebook page.

Attendees can bring pop-up tents, canopies, and blankets or tarps up to 10-feet-by-10-feet in size, as well as folding chairs and coolers with a shoulder strap or handle, according to State Police.

Jeanne Benincasa Thorpe, Massachusetts Homeland Security undersecretary, reminded visitors to “stay alert” and report anything suspicious or seemingly out of place to authorities.

Benincasa also stressed that illegal fireworks are, of course, not allowed.

Possessing, selling, or using fireworks in Massachusetts is illegal without being properly licensed or certified. The Department of Fire Services has a running list of permitted firework displays throughout the state.

While there are no COVID-19 restrictions in place this year, Benincasa urged anyone who isn’t feeling well to stay at home.

Fourth of July festivities kick off Friday with the return of Boston Harborfest, a four-day celebration that runs through Monday.

The Independence Day Parade steps off from City Hall Plaza on Monday at 9 a.m. and heads through Downtown Crossing to the Old State House where the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company will continue its tradition of reading the Declaration of Independence from the balcony. Spectators can watch the parade along the route and in Downtown Crossing.

The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular begins with the concert at 8 p.m. on Monday under the direction of conductor Keith Lockhart. Joining the orchestra is the singer Chaka Khan, Javier Colon of “The Voice”, and Tony and Grammy winner Heather Headly. The Pops will also be joined by the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, the Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes & Drums, and the Honor Guard of the Massachusetts 54th Volunteer Regiment.

The Oval will open at 12 p.m. on Monday. Spectators will be required to pass through screening entrances and will receive a wristband that must be worn at all times to ensure access in and out of the secured areas, according to the BSO website. There will be restrooms and an accessible entrance.

Brittany Bowker of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.