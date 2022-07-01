The Pride I Carry With Me: Oliver Slayton

Earlier this year, they helped organize Brookline High School’s Queer Youth Walkout to protest anti-LGBTQ+ legislation nationwide. The recent graduate continues to create space for people to live their lives, fully, freely, and without fear.

As they prepare to start Harvard in the fall, their goal is to one day work in gender affirming surgery.

My life is a beautiful resistance because I share my queer joy boldly with the world.

Having pride means to have a sense of strength, unity, and joy; It that you are not only proud of your own perseverance and journey, but you also honor other queer people’s experiences, struggles, and celebrations.

Joy is radical because there are countless people around the world who have spread the belief that queer folks are doomed to a life of misery, and with every joyful step that we take we prove them wrong day after day. With every new success or accomplishment that has come my way I have stood in direct opposition to the stereotypes that are often perpetuated about queer people. Each time that I strut into a room with a smile on my face and light coming from my soul I am tearing apart the image of trans people that is being painted by modern politicians.

What do you hope for in the future?

I hope that the privilege of feeling safe becomes one that is shared among all people. I recently wrote about how I believe that feeling safe should be an inherent right for all people, but because of the tumultuous landscape that many people are presented with in 2022 many of us do not get to walk into any space feeling safe as who we are. I hope that as we continue to take steps forward we are all able to walk into a space as ourself and feel safe doing so.

A Beautiful Resistance will hold space in recognition of Pride throughout the month of June.

Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com and on Twitter @sincerelyjenee and on Instagram @abeautifulresistance.