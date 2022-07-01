fb-pixel Skip to main content

Rescuers work to evacuate people off ride at Southwick’s Zoo in Mendon

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated July 1, 2022, 52 minutes ago

Firefighters were working to rescue people who were stuck on an aerial ride at Southwick’s Zoo in Mendon Friday afternoon.

Mendon Fire Chief William T. Kessler said there were 18 people stuck on the ride when crews arrived at the scene. As of 4 p.m. five of those people had been removed from the chairs, he said.

There were no injuries, he said.

Kessler said that they were making progress in getting more people off the ride.

“We’re getting there,” he said in a telephone interview.

Video from TV news helicopters showed people stuck on a ski-lift type ride with zoo animals roaming below them.

Globe correspondents Matt Yan and Nick Stoico contributed to this report.


