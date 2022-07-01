Three teens facing charges for alleged attack on cab driver at JFK-UMass MBTA station

Arriving officers learned from a witness that three teens had kicked in windows on a train and broken them. They then went to the passenger pick-up area, where they approached a man, a 53-year-old off-duty cab driver, the statement said.

The incident occurred at the JFK-UMass Boston station, where officers responded at 10:45 p.m. for a report of damage to train windows, Transit Police said in a statement.

Three Boston teenagers are facing charges after they allegedly broke windows on an MBTA Red Line train and attacked an off-duty cab driver with a hammer, bottle and spat on him after he said he couldn’t give them a ride, Transit Police said Friday.

Advertisement

The teens asked the man for a ride, but he said he was off duty and there to pick up his family, according to the statement.

“The group responded by spitting on him, attacking him with a hammer and a glass bottle,” police said.

A witness then pointed out the teens to the officers, police said. The teens fled, but were apprehended.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested for assault by means of a dangerous weapon, a glass bottle, police said. A 16-year-old girl was arrested for assault by means of a dangerous weapon-hammer.

A 13-year-old boy will be summonsed to juvenile court for spitting on the man, police said.

The teens were not identified because they are minors.

Further charges may be forthcoming for the malicious destruction of the train windows, according to the statement.









Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.