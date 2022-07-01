Vermont’s Suicide Six ski resort to be rechristened due to concerns that its name is insensitive

The name will be retired this summer and a new one will be announced in the coming weeks, the website said.

“Our resort team embraces the increasing awareness surrounding mental health and shares the growing concerns about the insensitive nature of the historical name,” the ski area said in a statement posted on the resort’s website. “The feelings that the word ‘suicide’ evokes can have a significant impact on many in our community.”

The Suicide Six ski resort in Vermont, which has been in business since the 1930s, is about to be rechristened due to concerns that its name is insensitive, its operators said.

Suicide Six first opened to the public in 1936. It got its name from Wallace “Bunny” Bertram, a former Dartmouth College ski instructor, who installed the first rope tow on what was known as Hill No. 6. According to the website, “he often joked that skiing down the steep pitch of Hill No. 6 would be suicide, and in jest, the name stuck.”

All these decades later, the operators of the resort said it’s time for a change, and the new name will better represent the ski area as “a beloved and vibrant part of this community.”

“Though some may find the change difficult, we stand by our conviction that this evolution is warranted for an iconic treasure and, more importantly, necessary to continue its rich history of inclusion and accessibility,” the statement on the website said.

“After much thought and consideration, research and community outreach, a new name has been developed and will be announced in the coming weeks. This change is being made with great care and respect. We look forward to sharing it with you soon,” the statement said.

