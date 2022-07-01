Cheney faces off against challengers in Wyoming GOP debate

Even so, Hageman was dismissive of the US House commission vice-chaired by Cheney that has been investigating the insurrection and events leading up to it.

That opponent, Harriet Hageman, said there were “serious concerns” about the 2020 election, but stopped short of repeating Trump’s false claim that drove thousands of his supporters to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The US Capitol insurrection dominated Thursday’s debate in Wyoming among US Representative Liz Cheney and her four Republican primary challengers, with Cheney pressing her Donald Trump-backed opponent on whether she agreed with the former president’s claim that widespread fraud cost him reelection.

Advertisement

“They’re focusing on something that happened 18 months ago. They’re not focused on things that are important to the people of Wyoming,” said Hageman, a Cheyenne ranching and natural resources attorney.

Republicans, Hageman said, were being punished for “exercising their First Amendment rights.” She didn’t specify which Republicans were being punished or why, but Cheney pounced on Hageman’s remark as suggesting the insurrection was justified.

While Cheney has taken a key role as one of just two Republicans on the Jan. 6 committee, she’s faced a backlash among Republicans in deep-red Wyoming.

The state Republican Party last year censured Cheney and voted to no longer recognize her as a Republican. Even so, Cheney has if anything increased her national profile, out-raising Hageman by a well over 2-to-1 margin over the first three months of 2022.

During Thursday’s debate, Cheney remained unapologetic for her stand against Trump and his allies as she seeks her party’s nomination for a fourth term as Wyoming’s lone US representative.

“I will not violate my oath of office and if you’re looking for someone who will, you need to vote for someone else on this stage,” she said.

The debate came just two days after Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide in Trump’s White House, testified before the House committee that Trump was told that armed protesters were at a rally he led just before the insurrection, and that Trump tried to go with the crowd he encouraged to march on the Capitol.

Advertisement

“The tragedy is there are politicians in this country, beginning with Donald Trump, who’ve lied to the American people. And people have been betrayed. He consistently has said the election was stolen when it wasn’t,” Cheney said.

Cheney said she would be “interested to know” if Hageman was willing to say the election wasn’t stolen.

“She knows it wasn’t stolen. I think that she can’t say it wasn’t stolen because she’s completely beholden to Donald Trump and if she says it wasn’t stolen he won’t support her,” Cheney said.

While Hageman wouldn’t say the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, she called the use of ballot drop boxes as described in the recent film “2000 Mules” a “great concern.” The film, criticized by experts as seriously flawed, purports to use cellphone location data to show that Democratic operatives were paid to illegally collect and drop off ballots.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

D.C. university rejects calls to remove Justice Thomas from faculty

WASHINGTON — George Washington University, in Washington, D.C., rejected calls to remove Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas from its law school faculty by students and others frustrated over the judge’s vote to overturn Roe v. Wade and his urging to reconsider other landmark civil rights cases.

Advertisement

In a message to the campus this week, officials defended Thomas, who has lectured at the law school since 2011.

“Because we steadfastly support the robust exchange of ideas and deliberation, and because debate is an essential part of our university’s academic and educational mission to train future leaders who are prepared to address the world’s most urgent problems, the university will neither terminate Justice Thomas’ employment nor cancel his class in response to his legal opinions,” leaders wrote Tuesday.

The school’s stance, however, has left many students unsatisfied, said Jon Kay, a rising junior who started a petition demanding Thomas’s termination. The petition amassed nearly 9,000 signatures, including from people not from the university, in less than a week, and organizers are considering other ways to pressure administrators into changing course.

The conflict is yet another flash point in the college free speech debate, as students demand greater say over who should be on a university’s payroll and what ideas can be tolerated on campus. In another recent case students at Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown University Law School similarly clashed with officials over Ilya Shapiro, a former administrator whose tweets about President Biden’s promise to nominate a Black woman for the Supreme Court triggered a months-long investigation. Shapiro, after being placed on paid administrative leave, was cleared of wrongdoing but resigned, citing a hostile work environment.

Meanwhile, administrators are under increasing pressure to showcase their schools as places where students and faculty can openly disagree with one another, while also ensuring community members feel safe and welcome. Leaders at George Washington University — referencing the school’s academic freedom guidelines — said “it is not the proper role of the university to attempt to shield individuals within or outside the university from ideas and opinions they find unwelcome, disagreeable, or even deeply offensive.”

Advertisement

WASHINGTON POST

Wisc. Supreme Court rules political appointees can remain until successor confirmed

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court handed Republicans their newest weapon to weaken any Democratic governors in the battleground state, ruling this week that political appointees don’t have to leave their posts until the Senate confirms their successor.

The court’s decision — in the case of a conservative who refused to step down from an environmental policy board for more than a year after his term expired — marks another loss for Democratic Governor Tony Evers as he faces reelection in November. Republicans have worked to reduce Evers’s powers since even before he took office and have refused to confirm many of his appointees. This week’s ruling gives them the ability to block them simply by declining to hold a nomination vote.

Republicans are likely to control the Legislature for years to come largely because of gerrymandered districts.

After Evers was elected in 2018 but before he took office, they passed laws during a lame-duck session that temporarily stripped him of his power to appoint members of the state’s economic development agency and gave legislators the ability to block executive branch agencies’ rules and policies.

Advertisement

ASSOCIATED PRESS