Elizabeth Warren, appearing on Seth Meyers’ show, warns that the Supreme Court is ‘not stopping at Roe’

“They’re not stopping at Roe. You didn’t hear them at the end of this say, ‘Oh, we got Roe, the climate, and guns — we’re done,’” she said. “No, Clarence Thomas already said, ‘We’re coming after the LGBTQ community. We are coming after contraception. We are coming after what people do in the privacy of their own homes and their intimate and family lives.’”

In a critical assessment of the conservative majority’s move to overturn Roe v. Wade — the landmark ruling that guaranteed constitutional protections for abortion for nearly a half-century — along with other decisions on issues including gun laws, Warren said it is clear that “they are coming after the things we hold dear.”

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, a staunch defender of abortion rights and open critic of the current Supreme Court, issued a stark warning about the direction of the institution while speaking on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Thursday.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The former Harvard Law School professor took to task the opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito that ruled in favor of overturning the substantive precedent on abortion rights, noting that the aspect about it that troubled her the most was the way it was written.

Advertisement

“When you’re out there to change something that has been precedent for half a century, you would expect to read an opinion that really is as grounded in law as you could possibly make it — that talks about the restrictions, what you can’t do, and ultimately, really tries to persuade,” Warren said. “This opinion doesn’t do any of that.”

Instead, she continued, the decision cites individuals dating back to the 1700s — a period when “the only people who had voices were white men” and when “slavery was a way for people to make money.”

“It is not representative of the America we’re trying to build going forward,” she said.

Advertisement

Warren added that the opinion lacks any mention of the “human impact” — what it means to strip the rights of individuals to make a decision about continuing a pregnancy. A cascade of antiabortion legislation has already been set off in roughly half the states across the country.

“It troubles me to think how six people could say they have seized power and care so little about the people who pay the price,” she said.

Meyers raised the prospect of reforming the court through several proposals that progressive lawmakers and others have been vocal about in the past year — among them expanding the court and imposing term limits — and asked Warren whether such steps may appear less “extreme” given the recent rulings.

“What we’re watching is how many more people see this as an extremist court and see the kind of conditions that this tiny group of radicals are trying to impose on the rest of the country, and the kind of threat they pose to all of us,” Warren said. She has called for adding more seats to the court.

But the final word rests “with we the people,” Warren added.

Coupled with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, “it’s not an exaggeration to say our democracy is truly at stake if the Republicans can seize power,” she said. “They have made it clear that they stand behind Donald Trump, who wanted to be a dictator, tried really hard to get there, and got really close. What scares me is next time around, they’re gonna figure out how to succeed at that.”

Advertisement

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.