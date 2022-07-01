fb-pixel Skip to main content

Several police officers wounded in eastern Kentucky shooting

Updated July 1, 2022, 34 minutes ago
Several police officers were shot and wounded while trying to serve a warrant in eastern Kentucky on Thursday, authorities said.ANDRI TAMBUNAN/AFP via Getty Images

ALLEN, Ky. (AP) — Several police officers were shot and wounded while trying to serve a warrant in eastern Kentucky on Thursday, authorities said.

A suspect was taken into custody and at least one person was killed, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told WYMT-TV. The sheriff's department described the shooting as “deadly" in a Facebook post early Friday, without providing further details.

Hunt had told local media that the suspect opened fire on deputies who were serving a court-issued warrant Thursday evening related to a domestic violence situation.

Gov. Andy Beshear described the episode as “a barricade situation involving a shooting,” in a brief statement on Twitter.

Advertisement

Hunt said several officers were taken to different hospitals around the region.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video