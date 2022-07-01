Let there be no new women’s prison in Massachusetts

As I told your reporter (“Report seeks new women’s prison,” Metro, June 27), I am strongly opposed to building a new women’s prison. As a sociologist working with women who have been incarcerated, I witness how it causes long-term harm to women and their families while not contributing in any way to public safety or to better outcomes for them or their communities.

Like my colleagues at the Women and Incarceration Project at Suffolk University, I see little of value in the “Strategic Plan for Women Who Are Incarcerated in Massachusetts,” which was released last week by The Ripples Group. The plan calls for a new women’s prison with the capacity to house 150 women.