Let there be no new women’s prison in Massachusetts

As I told your reporter (“Report seeks new women’s prison,” Metro, June 27), I am strongly opposed to building a new women’s prison. As a sociologist working with women who have been incarcerated, I witness how it causes long-term harm to women and their families while not contributing in any way to public safety or to better outcomes for them or their communities.
Like my colleagues at the Women and Incarceration Project at Suffolk University, I see little of value in the “Strategic Plan for Women Who Are Incarcerated in Massachusetts,” which was released last week by The Ripples Group. The plan calls for a new women’s prison with the capacity to house 150 women.
Prison is inherently traumatic. For women, loss of bodily autonomy and separation from family and friends reinforce the suffering that brought them into the criminal legal system to begin with. The research literature indicates that there is no such thing as a therapeutic prison.
If we are truly concerned about helping women heal from violence and trauma, we can — and should — invest in women, families, and communities, not in building more places to confine women. We should not look for “kinder” ways to lock them up.
Susan Sered
Boston
The writer is a professor at Suffolk University and chair of the department of sociology and criminal justice.