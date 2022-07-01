Thanks to Bishop McManus for holding line vs. modern moral impulses

Re “Activists decry Worcester school status: Frustrated with bishop’s ruling on pride, BLM flags” (Metro, June 19): G.K. Chesterton wrote, “We do not really want a religion that is right where we are right. What we want is a religion that is right where we are wrong. We do not want, as the newspapers say, a church that will move with the world. We want a church that will move the world.”
For 2,000 years, the Catholic Church has resisted modern moral impulses and built a civilization based on sound philosophical and moral principles. It has suffered ridicule and martyrdom in every century for withstanding the latest worldly fads, holding high the crucified Lord as the ultimate example of the cost of nonconformity.
Advertisement
Last month, Worcester Bishop Robert J. McManus stripped a middle school of its Catholic identity for refusing to remove Pride and Black Lives Matter flags. A flag is a symbol of where one’s allegiances lie, and no institution can remain Catholic while maintaining allegiances to those groups.
It’s not easy today to stand publicly opposed to those movements. Many remain silent out of fear of losing their jobs or being branded as bigots. That’s why it is so important for the church to take these stances on their behalves.
You will hear opponents of the bishop use words like “inclusion,” “tolerance,” and “equity,” to which we must reply with another quote from G.K. Chesterton: “The modern world is full of the old Christian virtues gone mad.”
Tyler Rowley
Lincoln, R.I.