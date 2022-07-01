Thanks to Bishop McManus for holding line vs. modern moral impulses

Worcester Bishop Robert J. McManus in 2013. Wendy Maeda/Globe Staff

Re “Activists decry Worcester school status: Frustrated with bishop’s ruling on pride, BLM flags” (Metro, June 19): G.K. Chesterton wrote, “We do not really want a religion that is right where we are right. What we want is a religion that is right where we are wrong. We do not want, as the newspapers say, a church that will move with the world. We want a church that will move the world.”

For 2,000 years, the Catholic Church has resisted modern moral impulses and built a civilization based on sound philosophical and moral principles. It has suffered ridicule and martyrdom in every century for withstanding the latest worldly fads, holding high the crucified Lord as the ultimate example of the cost of nonconformity.