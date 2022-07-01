Home of the Week: Cape design on the South Coast capitalizes on its perch by the sea

Year built 2006

Square feet 2,112

Bedrooms 3

Baths 3 full

Sewer/water Public

Taxes $11,149 (2022)

There’s a sign saying “Beach House” above the fireplace in this house, but you’ll know this modern Cape overlooking Buzzards Bay is the real deal by the outdoor shower alone — a necessity when a private beach is just seconds away.

The 16-year-old home on West Island has three levels: two upper floors for living and a lower level with breakaway walls in case of flooding. A broad deck with a gazebo captures the ocean view from this property, which shares the neighborhood with West Island State Reservation.

From the driveway, a wide stairway with one landing leads to the front door. John Maciel

The gazebo is part of the deck. John Maciel

From the driveway, a wide stairway leads to the front door. Inside, the design honors the home’s proximity to the ocean: pastel blue paint, white Nantucket bead board, and numerous sliders and windows, including a skylight in the foyer, that let the sunshine pour in.

To the left of the foyer is a 480-square-foot living room with a gas fireplace flanked by beach-white built-in shelving and cabinetry. And just to the right of the cabinetry is a white table-like desk. But given its location, the odds of work actually being done seem slim: Directly in front of the desk is a window with views of Buzzards Bay, and to the right is a slider to the aforementioned deck.

The living room has a gas fireplace and built-in cabinetry. John Maciel

The flooring in the major rooms on this level is pine reclaimed from a Vermont barn, and the ceilings are dotted with recessed lighting.

The living room shares an open layout with the 243-square-foot kitchen, where the granite counter is in the shape of a fishhook. The straight section runs along an exterior wall and includes an undermount sink below three wide windows. The curved section is a peninsula that seats four.

A few steps from the sink is a long, rectangular island with cabinetry, a small sink, a fridge, and a four-burner gas cooktop. Stainless steel appliances, including the main refrigerator and stacked ovens, are on the exterior wall. This end of the kitchen also offers a 124-square-foot dining area, which is currently occupied by a white table for eight under a stunning Sputnik light fixture. This is a sumptuously sunny space next to a slider to the deck.

To get a mental picture of the shape of the nearest counter, think like a drone and cast your gaze down at what looks like a fishhook. The hook part is closest to the living room and is an overhang with seating for four. John Maciel

Behind rolling three-paneled doors with smoked glass is the first-floor bedroom, where the barnwood flooring, recessed lighting, and Nantucket bead board continue. Here in the front of the house, sunshine is no stranger: There are four windows in the 178-square-foot space.

The first-floor bedroom has barnwood flooring and Nantucket bead board. John Maciel

The full bath for this floor is at the end of a short hallway off the kitchen. First on the right, however, is a laundry closet behind a white roll-up door, and on the left, there is a closet. The full bath has a single vanity with a granite counter resting on blond wood cabinetry. The flooring is ceramic tile, and the shower is an insert.

From the foyer, a wide stairwell where nautical-like cable runs underneath wooden handrails leads to the top floor, which holds the primary suite, third bedroom, and the final full bath.

The primary suite occupies roughly half of this level. The bedroom area is 231 square feet and features a cathedral ceiling, recessed lighting, a ceiling fan, two closets (one is a walk-in), a gas fireplace, carpeting, and a window seat with a view of the bay.

Relax après beach day in the en-suite bath’s jetted tub, a hint of a figure eight in its shape. The bath also has a single vanity with a black granite counter that offers a nice juxtaposition to the white cabinetry. The shower sits behind clear glass and boasts a white subway tile surround, a green tile inlay, and a matching floor. The flooring in the rest of the bathroom, however, is ceramic tile.

The primary suite surprises with a cathedral ceiling. John Maciel

The primary bath has a jetted tub. John Maciel

The third bedroom is 285 square feet and is currently outfitted with a pair of bunkbeds. There is carpeting underfoot, and a nook near one of those beds houses a desk area. There is also a closet, a separate storage area, and a window seat with a view of the bay.

The final bath comes with a ceramic tile floor, a shower insert, and a single vanity with a granite counter and a white cabinet.

The third bedroom is currently outfitted with a pair of bunkbeds. The home is being sold furnished. John Maciel

The main bath on the second floor offers a single vanity with a granite counter and white cabinetry. John Maciel

The lower level contains a two-car garage and storage for kayaks and other water-related equipment.

The home, which sits on 0.72 of an acre, is being sold fully furnished.

Danielle Cyr-DeFrias of Howe Allen Realty in Fairhaven has the listing. As of press time an offer had been accepted on the property.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.