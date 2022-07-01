Blue Jays hammer Rays in Canada Day return

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went 3 for 3 with a solo home run and also walked. Cavan Biggio was 2 for 2 with two doubles and two walks, and also scored twice.

Playing at home on Canada’s national holiday for the first time since 2019, and dressed in special red jerseys and caps, the Blue Jays delighted a crowd of 44,445 by winning for the fourth time in five games.

José Berríos stopped his three-start winless streak, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in three runs, and the Toronto Blue Jays celebrated Canada Day by beating the Tampa Bay Rays, 9-2.

Seven of Toronto’s 11 hits were for extra bases. Rays outfielder Brett Phillips pitched the eighth inning for Tampa Bay. Throwing pitches around 65 mph, Phillips retired Guerrero on a ground ball to strand Biggio’ at third following a leadoff double.

Advertisement

After allowing 14 earned runs over his previous two starts, Berríos was better against the Rays. The righthander gave up two runs and eight hits in five innings to earn his first victory since June 10 at Kansas City.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Berríos (6-4) is 4-0 with a 3.23 ERA in seven home starts, but 2-4 with a 7.92 ERA in nine road starts.

Trent Thornton worked the sixth, former Rays reliever Sergio Romo made his Toronto debut with a scoreless seventh and Max Castillo pitched the final two innings.

Aroldis Chapman returns for Yankees, role still to be determined

The Yankees reinstated Aroldis Chapman from the injured list after he missed more than a month with tendinitis in his left Achilles tendon.

Chapman, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since May 22, was 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and nine saves in 17 games. The 34-year-old was placed on the IL on May 24.

Before the Yankees opened a three-game series against the Guardians, manager Aaron Boone reiterated that he’ll initially use the lefty in a variety of roles — that could be in the middle innings, late or to close.

Advertisement

Boone said the goal is to get Chapman comfortable.

“I want to get him in a really good place to where he’s pitching somewhat regularly and especially here to start, whatever that situation is, whether it’s low leverage or medium leverage or it could be high leverage because it’s what the game dictates,” Boone said. “He could be closing because the game dictates it.”

Even when Chapman is ready, it’s unlikely he’ll take over the primary closing duties from Clay Holmes, who has been virtually unhittable in that role this season. The righthander is 4-0 with a 0.49 ERA and 14 saves in 35 games, and his 82.4 percent ground-ball rate is first among pitchers with 100 or more plate appearances against them.

Max Scherzer gets back on the Mets schedule, in line to pitch Tuesday

Max Scherzer is scheduled to return to the New York Mets’ rotation Tuesday in Cincinnati after missing over a month with a strained left oblique muscle.

“If you look at the timeframe of this injury over the course of a lot of history, you look at other people with this injury and what’s the usual timeline, he’s met all the criteria,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner made a pair of rehab starts in Double A, including 80 pitches Wednesday. The righthander allowed three runs — two earned — and four hits in 4⅔ innings, striking out eight and walking one.

“I have a much better grasp on what this is,” Scherzer said Friday. “I definitely crossed that six week timeline so you feel a lot more confident. You feel it’s starting to get in my rearviewmirror.”

Advertisement

Scherzer also threw 65 pitches on June 20 for Binghamton against Reading, allowing two runs and three hits in 3⅓ innings with six strikeouts and a walk.

After signing a $130 million, three-year contract, baseball’s highest average salary, Scherzer is 6-2 with a 2.54 ERA in eight starts during his first season with the Mets. He last pitched in the majors against St. Louis on May 18.

Marlins move on from Jeter-hire Gary Denbo

Derek Jeter’s first significant hire when he was leading the Miami Marlins, Gary Denbo, is no longer with the club. The former team vice president of player development and scouting, one of the Hall of Fame player’s mentors when he was a shortstop for the New York Yankees, was let go earlier this week. Jeter left the Marlins in February after 4½ years as CEO and one of the shareholders in the ownership group.