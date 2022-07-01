Celtics acquire Malcolm Brogdon from Pacers for Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, and a first-rounder

The Celtics on Friday agreed to trade center Daniel Theis, guard Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, and their 2023 first-round pick to the Pacers in exchange for veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon, a league source confirmed.

Earlier Friday, veteran forward Danilo Gallinari expressed to the Celtics that he plans to sign with them after he is waived by the Spurs.