Celtics acquire Malcolm Brogdon from Pacers for Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, and a first-rounder

The Celtics on Friday agreed to trade center Daniel Theis, guard Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, and their 2023 first-round pick to the Pacers in exchange for veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon, a league source confirmed.
Earlier Friday, veteran forward Danilo Gallinari expressed to the Celtics that he plans to sign with them after he is waived by the Spurs.
Brogdon, 29, averaged 19.1 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.1 rebounds in 36 games for Indiana this past season and will give Boston another true playmaker. He signed a two-year, $45 million extension last fall and is under contract for the next three seasons.
