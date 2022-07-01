Danilo Gallinari intends to sign two-year deal with the Celtics

Gallinari, who turns 34 next month, was traded to the Spurs by the Hawks this week in the deal that brought All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray to Atlanta. San Antonio is now in the early stages of a substantial rebuild and is waiving Gallinari, who was due to make $21.4 million next season if his contract became fully guaranteed.

Veteran forward Danilo Gallinari has expressed to the Celtics that after clearing waivers in the coming days he intends to sign a two-year deal with the team worth approximately $13 million, according to a league source.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said last week that Boston is focused on adding some scoring punch to its bench, and Gallinari certainly fills that role. He is a career 38.2 percent 3-point shooter and this past year averaged 11.7 points on just 25.3 minutes per game for Atlanta. His sharpshooting should ease some of the scoring burden on Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Gallinari is a below-average defender, but the Celtics likely believe they can surround him with enough power at that end of the floor to cover for his weaknesses.

Gallinari was reportedly choosing between the Bulls and the Celtics. Chicago was able to offer a bit more money than Boston could, and the team is led by Gallinari’s former coach with the Thunder, Billy Donovan. But Boston is clearly closer to being an NBA championship team.

