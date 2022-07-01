European Tour CEO fires back at 16 golfers threatening legal action in wake of punishment

Spanish golfer Jorge Campillo has a one-shot halfway through the Irish Open in Thomastown. Campillo added a 4-under-par 68 to his opening bogey-free 65 at Mount Juliet for a halfway total of 11 under par, one shot ahead of Poland’s Adrian Meronk (67) and Paraguay’s Fabrizio Zanotti (69). Irishman Shane Lowry looked set for an early exit until he birdied his last four holes for a 70. At 3 under, Lowry is eight shots off the pace as he looks to win the event for a second time. He famously lifted the title as an amateur in 2009.

In an escalating war of words, European tour CEO Keith Pelley fired back Friday at 16 players who have threatened legal action if they remain punished for ignoring tour regulations by playing in the Saudi-funded LIV golf events. The Daily Telegraph obtained a copy of the letter to the DP World Tour — the commercial name of the European tour — in which players demanded their fines be rescinded and they be allowed to play in the Scottish Open next week. The letter also criticized a 13-year joint venture with the PGA Tour that was announced this week, which allows for the leading 10 European tour players to get PGA Tour cards. It accused Europe of being willing to be “second fiddle” to the US tour. The Telegraph said the 16 players who signed the letter included Lee Westwood , Ian Poulter . and Sergio Garcia . The European tour fined players who competed in the inaugural LIV Golf event 100,000 pounds. The event was outside London, the same week as a European tour event in Sweden, and players did not have releases required under tour regulations. It was rare for a tour executive to go public with his criticism. Pelley said the letter contained “too many inaccuracies that it cannot remain unchallenged.” Pelley said players knew before choosing to sign up for the rebel league there would be consequences and many of them accepted that. He said it wasn’t credible for players to now be surprised by the punishment. The Scottish Open is the first time a tournament is co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and European tour, offering an $8 million purse with the 156-man field divided evenly among both tours. The Barbasol Championship next week in Kentucky allows for 50 European tour players.

NHL

Sharks decide to fire coach Bob Boughner

San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner and his staff were fired two months after the regular season ended, a move the team said it made to clear the decks for the next general manager to pick new leadership behind the bench. Interim general manager Joe Will informed Boughner, assistants John MacLean and John Madden, and video coach Dan Darrow on Thursday night they were being let go. Will linked the decision to the lengthy GM search getting down to a handful of potential candidates to replace Doug Wilson, who stepped down after nearly two decades on the job. Former Sharks players Mike Grier and Ray Whitney and longtime NHL forward-turned-Canadiens assistant GM Scott Mellanby have all been linked to the opening, with the process expected to last beyond the draft next week and potentially the start of free agency July 13 … The Jets are reportedly finalizing a deal to make Rick Bowness their coach. Bowness spent most of the past three seasons with the Stars and led them to an appearance in the 2020 Stanley Cup final, but stepped down at the end of this past season … Restricted free agent Brock Boeser re-signed with the Canucks, agreeing to three-year deal worth $6.65 million a season. The 25-year-old right wing had 23 goals and 23 assists last season. … The Lightning retained forward Nick Paul, acquired from the Senators via trade in March, with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. Paul had finishing with five goals and nine assists in 21 regular-season games with Tampa Bay and added five goals and four assists in the playoffs.

SOCCER

Mohamed Salah gets three-year deal with Liverpool

Mohamed Salah signed a new three-year contract with Liverpool which will keep him at the club until 2025. The Egypt international had entered the final year of his existing contract after negotiations over extending his stay dragged on for most of last season. The 30-year-old forward’s wage demands had been a stumbling block, but a delegation flew out to meet with the player and came to an agreement which reportedly makes the forward the highest-paid player in the club’s history. Salah has scored 156 goals in 254 since arriving in 2017 and has helped the club win the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, FA Cup, and League Cup … FIFA will introduce new technology to improve offside calls at the World Cup in Qatar this year, using a limb-tracking camera system. FIFA said it is ready to launch semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) that uses multiple cameras to track player movements plus a sensor in the ball — and will quickly show 3D images on stadium screens at the tournament to help fans understand the referee’s call. It’s the third World Cup in a row that sees FIFA introduce new technology to help referees. Goal-line technology was ready for the 2014 tournament in Brazil after a notorious refereeing error in 2010. In 2018, video review to help referees judge game-changing incidents was rolled out in Russia. The new system promises faster and more accurate decisions than are currently made with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system,. Each stadium will have 12 cameras beneath the roof synchronized to track 29 data points on each player’s body 50 times per second. Data is processed with artificial intelligence to create a 3D offside line that is alerted to the team of VAR officials. A sensor in the match ball tracks its acceleration and gives a more precise “kick point” -- when the decisive pass is played — to align with the offside line data, FIFA innovation director Johannes Holzmüller said.

MISCELLANY

Ex-track star Oscar Pistorius seeking parole

South African former track star Oscar Pistorius has met with the father of Reeva Steenkamp, the woman he shot to death in 2013, as part of his parole process, the Steenkamp’s family lawyer told The Associated Press. Lawyer Tania Koen said in a text message that Pistorius and Barry Steenkamp met face-to-face on June 22 as part of what’s known in South Africa as a victim-offender dialogue. It gives victims of crimes or their relatives a chance to meet with the offenders, if they choose to, before the offender can be eligible for parole. Pistorius, once a double-amputee track star who made history by running at the Olympics, became eligible for parole last year, eight years after killing his girlfriend in his home in Pretoria. Pistorius, now 35, was convicted of murder in 2015 after a long trial and numerous appeals. He was sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison … Authorities ruled the death of Jaylon Ferguson, an outside linebacker with the Baltimore Ravens who died last month after being found unresponsive in a North Baltimore home, accidental from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine.