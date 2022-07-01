Five things to know about Jim Montgomery, who is expected to be the new coach of the Bruins

Here are five things to know about Montgomery.

Montgomery will take the reins of a team that frequents the playoffs but exited in disappointing fashion this season, bowing out in a seven-game first-round loss to the Hurricanes.

The Bruins are expected to name former Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery as head coach after firing Bruce Cassidy in early June.

He was an excellent college player

Montgomery had a lengthy professional career that included several stints in the NHL, but he put together perhaps his most noteworthy performance in the national title game in 1993 when he scored three third-period goals to complete a 5-4 comeback win and lead Maine over Lake Superior State.

Montgomery was named the most outstanding player of the tournament.

Montgomery played four seasons at Maine and his jersey No. 19 was retired by the school. He was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award in 1993 and was named All-Hockey East three times. He is fourth on the NCAA’s career points list with 301 and tied for third on the career assists list with 198.

He was an excellent college coach

Montgomery spent five years as coach of the University of Denver’s men’s hockey team and led Denver to its eighth NCAA championship in 2017 (Denver won its ninth title in April in Boston).

He was a candidate for the Florida Panthers’ head coach position after the national title but returned to Denver for the 2017-18 season before leaving to become coach of the Dallas Stars in the NHL.

At Denver, Montgomery’s championship team went 33-7-4 and outscored opponents 152-80, led by 2018 US Olympic team player Troy Terry.

He is highly regarded in coaching circles

Montgomery has been a high-potential coaching candidate for years. When news broke that the Bruins planned to hire him as their head coach, fans (and media) of the St. Louis Blues, where he was an assistant coach from 2020 to 2022, lamented losing him.

Prior to earning his first job in the NHL with the Stars, Montgomery was considered a rising star. After he was hired prior to the 2018-19 season, he helped lead Dallas to its first playoff appearance in three years. The Stars lost in the second round on a Game 7 double-overtime goal.

He also won two USHL championships as coach of the Dubuque Fighting Saints (2011 and 2013) and was also general manager of the Fighting Saints all three years he spent there.

He has struggled with alcoholism

Montgomery was fired by the Stars for “a personal behavior issue” in 2019, although the Stars made it clear it was “unprofessional conduct.” Montgomery later announced he was checking into rehab for alcoholism, calling the Stars’ decision to fire him “appropriate” due to his “damaging lifestyle.”

“Losing my job as head coach of the Dallas Stars last month was a wake-up call,” Montgomery wrote in a statement. “It was also the appropriate call. I let the team’s front office, staff, and players down. More importantly, I let my wife and my family down. The team’s decision to end my role forced me to look into the mirror and decide whether I wanted to continue living a damaging lifestyle or get help. I decided to get help. I turned to professionals in the field of alcohol abuse for their guidance and counseling. It has been an overwhelming and a very humbling experience knowing that I am not alone.”

In 2020, Montgomery told the Denver Post he was 10 months sober.

“Right now I’m a much better person and I think I’m going to be a much better coach because of everything that’s happened,” he said.

He had a big birthday

Montgomery turned 53 on Thursday — the same day reports of his hiring broke. As far as birthdays go, landing a lucrative new job and an all-important second chance is a solid way to celebrate.