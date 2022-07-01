Game 77: Lineups and notes for Red Sox’ Friday matinee vs. the Chicago Cubs

After a day off, the Red Sox will kick off the holiday weekend with a matinee with the Cubs at Wrigley Field Friday, their first appearance there since a three-game set June 15-17, 2012. The three-game series in Chicago will conclude a nine-game road trip. The Sox are 4-2 through the first six games.
Rich Hill will be on the mound for the Sox.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
RED SOX (43-33): Duran CF, Devers 3B, Martinez DH, Bogaerts SS, Verdugo LF, Story 2B, Cordero 1B, Vázquez C, Bradley R.
Pitching: LHP Rich Hill (4-4, 4.09 ERA)
CUBS (30-46): TBA
Pitching: RHP Adrian Sampson (0-0, 1.69 ERA)
Time: 2:20 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Sampson: Bogaerts 3-5, Bradley 2-4, Vazquez 2-5, Devers 1-3, Martinez 1-3.
Cubs vs. Hill: David Bote 1-1, Willson Contreras 4-8, Yan Gomes 1-4, Ian Happ 0-1, Nico Hoerner 0-2, Andrelton Simmons 1-3, Patrick Wisdom 2-2
Stat of the day: During June, Red Sox starters had a 2.91 ERA while recording the franchise’s highest winning percentage (.769) for a month (at least 25 games) since also going 20-6 in July 2011.
Notes: Hill went 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA in five starts in June. He is 3-1 with a 2.50 ERA in eight starts on the road this season. … Sampson has allowed 10 runs and 15 hits, including six homers, over 9 ⅔ innings in two career starts against the Red Sox. … Alex Verdugo is batting .410 (16-for-39) with two home runs and 10 RBIs during a 10-game hitting streak. He owns a.312 average in 50 career interleague games. … The Red Sox posted a plus-44 run differential and hit 24 homers in June.
