Jarren Duran indicates that he will get vaccinated before the Red Sox’ next series in Toronto

Duran changed his tune Friday morning ahead of the Sox’ three-game set with the Cubs, saying he will be available for that September series.

For this past week’s series in Toronto, Duran and pitcher Tanner Houck were placed on the Red Sox’ restricted list as players who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus not permitted to play in Canada.

CHICAGO — When the Red Sox go to Toronto again to face the Blue Jays at the end of September, you can expect outfielder Jarren Duran to be there.

“I love this game too much to miss out on the opportunity to play baseball,” Duran said. “I could care less about the money or service time or any of that, but I just missed the boys and miss playing baseball. So, you know, that’s kind of the deciding factor.”

Advertisement

Houck, though, wasn’t as forthcoming.

“I’m not going to comment on it,” Houck said when asked if he would get the vaccine.

Duran has taken advantage of his most recent opportunity in the majors and appears as if he’s a fixture in the leadoff spot moving forward. He entered the day batting .327/.386/.500 with four stolen bases in five attempts.

“I mean, he’s a good player,” manager Alex Cora said. “We know it and obviously we missed him over the week, but like I said, you know, we’re not making excuses.”

Houck has been effective since being made the closer; he is 6 for 6 in save opportunities. Cora hinted that he’s confident Houck’s vaccination status will change.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.