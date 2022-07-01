Jim Montgomery ‘has a winning history,’ and now it’s official that he’ll be the next Bruins coach

“The Boston Bruins are pleased to introduce Jim Montgomery as the next head coach of the Boston Bruins and welcome Jim, his wife, Emily, and his children, JP, Colin, Ava, and Olivia, to the city of Boston,” said Bruins general manager Don Sweeney in a statement distributed by the team. “Jim has a winning history, and throughout the interview process he conveyed his ability to connect with all types of players while also demanding that his teams play with structure. We are excited for Jim to begin to make his imprint on our team.”

The Bruins made the hiring of Jim Montgomery as the team’s next coach official on Friday.

Advertisement

The Bruins said Montgomery will be officially introduced in a press conference with Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs, team president Cam Neely and Sweeney during the week of July 11.

Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired in early June and was then named coach of the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Montgomery, 53, was considered a rising star when he lost his first head coaching job in December 2019. The Dallas Stars were playing well, turning a slow start into a 17-11-3 mark, when Dallas general manager Jim Nill fired him. The circumstances surrounding the move were mysterious until the following month, when Montgomery revealed he was undergoing treatment for alcohol abuse.

The Stars had been aware of Montgomery’s struggles — while coaching at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 2008, Montgomery was arrested for driving under the influence — and Montgomery stated the club made “an appropriate call” in firing him.

Montgomery was 60-43-10 with the Stars. He took them to the second round in 2019, where they lost to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Blues. They were a Game 7 double-overtime goal away from reaching the Western Conference Final. Interim coach Rick Bowness, formerly of the Bruins, took them to the Stanley Cup Final the following season.

Advertisement

Montgomery entered rehab shortly after his dismissal. He returned to the bench in September 2020 as an assistant in St. Louis. It was a sensible move for his family: His wife, Emily, is reportedly from there (the family has four children), and Montgomery started his NHL career in that city. But the opportunity only arrived because of his sobriety.

“I always used to say in Denver when players were suspended, ‘They didn’t do the right thing.’ Well, I didn’t do the right thing and sometimes, it takes an unbelievable breakdown to have an undeniable breakthrough,” Montgomery told the Denver Post ad in October of 2020endad, noting he was 10 months without a drink. “Right now I’m a much better person and I think I’m going to be a much better coach because of everything that’s happened.”

Born and raised in Montreal, Montgomery emerged as an NHL prospect during his four seasons at Maine. He was a three-time Hockey East all-star, and captained the 1993 NCAA championship team that included future Hall of Famer Paul Kariya, and goaltenders Mike Dunham and Garth Snow. The Black Bears went 42-1-2 overall that year, and won the Hockey East title after going 22-1-1 in the league.

In the national title game, Montgomery produced one of the clutch performances in NCAA history, scoring three third-period goals in a 5-4 comeback win over Brian Rolston and Lake Superior State. He was named most outstanding player of the tournament.

Advertisement

Montgomery finished his college career as Maine’s career scoring leader (103-198–301). His No. 19 was retired by the program.

Montgomery’s start in coaching came as a volunteer Notre Dame assistant in 2005-06. He spent the following four seasons as an RPI assistant, then became a head coach for USHL Dubuque in April 2010.

He guided the expansion Fighting Saints to a USHL championship in 2010-11, and repeated the feat two seasons later. That second Clark Cup earned him the top gig at the University of Denver.

In five seasons under his watch, Montgomery’s Pioneers earned two Frozen Four bids (2016-17) and a national title game appearance (2017, when he was named NCAA coach of the year).

The Stars named him head coach in May 2018, then made the playoffs for the first time in three years.

Material from previous Globe reporting was used in this story. This story will be updated.





Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.