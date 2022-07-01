Pitching fails Red Sox as they walk 10 and squander early lead in loss to Cubs

As the Cubs have struggled, so has Hansel Robles, the Sox reliever who entered the day with a 4.70 ERA in 23 innings. He walked Simmons, the 9-hole hitter, then left a 1-and-1 slider over the heart of the plate that Christopher Morel pummeled deep into the left-field seats for a game-tying homer.

Yet with two out, Simmons was the start of a rally that delivered the Cubs, who have scuffled for most of this season, a 6-5 victory over the Red Sox at Wrigley Field.

CHICAGO — The Cubs’ Andrelton Simmons came into his sixth-inning at-bat hitting .175, with the Red Sox for the most part in control of a contest they’d led from the very start Friday.

After two more walks, sandwiched around a double, the mess was given to Jake Diekman, who couldn’t clean it up. With the bases loaded, Diekman allowed the go-ahead run on a wild pitch, the Red Sox now trailing a game they’d once led, 4-0.

It didn’t take much time for the Sox to get on the board. In fact, it happened on the first pitch, when Jarren Duran tagged his first homer of the season, a 417-foot shot to straightaway center off Adrian Sampson. In the second frame with the bases loaded, Jackie Bradley Jr. snapped an 0-for-26 slump with a three-run double.

That backed Rich Hill, who held the Cubs scoreless through four but failed to finish the fifth after a Nelson Velasquez RBI triple, a Morel RBI ground out, and a sprained left knee. He was charged with three runs in 4⅔ innings, the last scoring when Tyler Danish walked in a run.

Duran boosted the lead back to 5-3 when he singled just over shortstop, but the bullpen soon imploded.

The Sox walked 10 batters, a season high. Robles has allowed 10 earned runs in his last seven outings.

