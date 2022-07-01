Pitching fails Red Sox as they walk 10 and squander early lead in loss to Cubs

CHICAGO — The Cubs’ Andrelton Simmons came into his sixth-inning at-bat hitting .175, with the Red Sox for the most part in control of a contest they’d led from the very start Friday.
Yet with two out, Simmons was the start of a rally that delivered the Cubs, who have scuffled for most of this season, a 6-5 victory over the Red Sox at Wrigley Field.
As the Cubs have struggled, so has Hansel Robles, the Sox reliever who entered the day with a 4.70 ERA in 23 innings. He walked Simmons, the 9-hole hitter, then left a 1-and-1 slider over the heart of the plate that Christopher Morel pummeled deep into the left-field seats for a game-tying homer.
After two more walks, sandwiched around a double, the mess was given to Jake Diekman, who couldn’t clean it up. With the bases loaded, Diekman allowed the go-ahead run on a wild pitch, the Red Sox now trailing a game they’d once led, 4-0.
It didn’t take much time for the Sox to get on the board. In fact, it happened on the first pitch, when Jarren Duran tagged his first homer of the season, a 417-foot shot to straightaway center off Adrian Sampson. In the second frame with the bases loaded, Jackie Bradley Jr. snapped an 0-for-26 slump with a three-run double.
That backed Rich Hill, who held the Cubs scoreless through four but failed to finish the fifth after a Nelson Velasquez RBI triple, a Morel RBI ground out, and a sprained left knee. He was charged with three runs in 4⅔ innings, the last scoring when Tyler Danish walked in a run.
Duran boosted the lead back to 5-3 when he singled just over shortstop, but the bullpen soon imploded.
The Sox walked 10 batters, a season high. Robles has allowed 10 earned runs in his last seven outings.
