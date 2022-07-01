Missile strike kills at least 10 in Odesa, Ukrainian official says

Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odesa region’s military administration, said on Telegram that a missile had struck the apartment building and destroyed one of its entrances. In addition to the 10 deaths, he said, at least seven people, including three children, were injured.

At least 10 people were killed when a missile struck a nine-story apartment building in the Black Sea port city of Odesa, a Ukrainian military official said Friday, the latest attack on civilians on a nonmilitary site in a war characterized by indiscriminate violence.

The details of the missile attack could not immediately be verified.

Advertisement

The attack came as Russian troops withdrew from Snake Island in the Black Sea, about 20 miles off Ukraine’s southern coast, after repeated assaults by Ukrainian forces. The withdrawal was expected to undermine Russia’s control of vital grain shipping lanes from Odesa.

Odesa has long been coveted by President Vladimir Putin of Russia, whose forces have continued to display willingness to target civilians during the war. Previous Russian targets have included a theater, a maternity hospital and people waiting in line for bread.

On Monday, Russians unleashed a missile attack at a shopping mall in the industrial city of Kremenchuk, in central Ukraine, killing at least 18 people. Group of 7 leaders meeting in Germany called the mall attack a “war crime” in a statement.

In the war’s early weeks, Odesa had been largely spared the high-casualty attacks on civilians suffered by other Ukrainian cities. Efforts by Russian forces to march westward along the coastline and capture the city were hindered by fierce Ukrainian resistance and logistical issues. And previous rocket attacks in Odesa had focused on military targets and strategic infrastructure.

But in April, at least eight people were killed when two cruise missiles struck a residential neighborhood on the outskirts of the city, Ukrainian officials said. Later that month, another missile strike damaged the runway at Odesa’s airport and rendered it unusable, according to a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian military’s southern command.