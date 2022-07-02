American Airlines says trips restored after technical glitch

American Airlines Group Inc. said it doesn’t expect any operation impact from a temporary glitch that had allowed pilots to drop thousands of flight hours.

A “technical glitch” in AA’s pilot scheduling system led to more than 37,000 of flying hours in July to be dropped into open time, according to a statement by Allied Pilots Association President Ed Sicher on the union’s website. Sicher urged the carrier to re-engage with the union on talks to fix the system.