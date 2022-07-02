Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Among last week’s most notable events was a remarkable total of 18 yellow-crowned night-herons at various coastal locations in eastern Massachusetts. This was an inordinate number of sightings for a species that’s rather uncommon in the state. It’s an odd time of year for so many reports of yellow-crowned night-herons since they typically tend to be more frequent in late summer and early fall. This may be another case of a more southerly species that’s gradually extending its range northward like black vultures are currently doing. Observers also spotted a Sandwich tern in Westport.

Recent bird sightings as reported to the Mass Audubon:

Berkshire County: An out-of-season brant at Lake Pontoosuc in Pittsfield, three sandhill cranes in New Marlborough, and five red crossbills at Mount Greylock.

Bristol County: A great cormorant, 85 Cory’s shearwaters, two parasitic jaegers, and a Sandwich tern at Gooseberry Neck in Westport, six lesser yellowlegs at Allens Pond in South Dartmouth, and a Canada warbler in Fall River.

Cape Cod: A pomarine jaeger at Race Point in Provincetown, two black skimmers at South Cape Beach in Mashpee, yellow-crowned night-herons at several locations including three at Bells Neck in Harwich, two at Hallet’s Mill Pond in Yarmouth, and a single at the Waquoit Bay Estuarine Reservation in Falmouth. A continuing calling chuck-will’s-widow on Elain Avenue in North Falmouth, a continuing blue grosbeak at the Crane Wildlife Area in Falmouth, a summering horned grebe at Great Island in Wellfleet, and a Leach’s storm-petrel offshore at Stellwagen Bank.

Essex County: Two tricolored herons, four yellow-crowned night-herons, a summering Iceland gull, and a Caspian tern at Plum Island, and four more yellow-crowned night-herons at the Rumney Marsh in Saugus.

Franklin County: Nine red crossbills at the Montague Sand Plains Wildlife Area in Montague.

Hampden County: An Acadian flycatcher in Granville and a hooded warbler at the Grace Robson Sanctuary in Westfield.

Hampshire County: A least bittern at Great Pond in Hatfield, an Acadian flycatcher at Gate 8 at Quabbin in Pelham, and two continuing blue grosbeaks at the Honey Pot in Hadley.

Martha’s Vineyard: Two gadwalls at Katama, 25 wood ducks at Blackwater Pond Reservation in Vineyard Haven, two glossy ibis at Chappaquiddick, and two yellow-throated warblers in Tisbury.

Nantucket: A yellow-crowned night-heron at the U. Mass Field Station marsh, two glossy ibises and an American golden-plover at Eel Point, and a merlin at Madaket.

Norfolk County: A black vulture in Canton, five piping plovers at Wollaston Beach, two grasshopper sparrows at the Norfolk Airport, and a red crossbill at Moose Hill Sanctuary in Sharon.

Plymouth County: A yellow-crowned night-heron at Hingham Harbor.

Suffolk County: A yellow-crowned night-heron at the Oasis at Suffolk Downs Raceway.

Worcester County: A Northern goshawk in Upton, two black vultures soaring over Broad Meadow Brook Sanctuary in Worcester, four sandhill cranes in Hardwick, five Eastern meadowlarks at Gate 36 at the Wachusett Reservoir in Lancaster, and six evening grosbeaks in Royalston.

