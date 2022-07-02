Cancellations at Logan International Airport surpass Friday’s levels

Now the bad news. FlightAware said cancellations surpass Friday’s totals. Airlines have canceled 31 flights as of 12:30 p.m, an increase of 63 percent from Friday.

First the good news. Airline delays are down 75 percent from Friday when more than 400 flights were running late, according to FlightAware, which tracks air travel. As of Saturday morning, there were 106 delays at the airport, the website said.

Travelers planning to fly in or out of Logan International Airport on Saturday for the July Fourth weekend face mixed fortunes at the flight board.

Across the country, more than 2,100 flights have been delayed and another 534 canceled, the tracking service said.

The weather forecast isn’t offering favorable conditions for Logan travelers either.

The Nation Weather Service is predicting thunderstorms for Saturday afternoon in Greater Boston, some of which may produce damaging winds, heavy rain, localized flooding, and hail.

Delays and cancellations have plagued air travel for months now, and this weekend may be the biggest test yet for the airline industry, which hasn’t fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global health crisis prompted airlines to cut costs by suspending hiring and offering early retirement packages. Now that airport crowds are surpassing pre-pandemic levels, airlines are scrambling to keep up.

On Friday, the Transportation Security Administration said it screened nearly 2.5 million individuals, up 14 percent from the same day in 2019, before the pandemic.

Over the June weekend of Father’s Day and Juneteenth, more than 200 flights out of Boston were canceled, about one-10th of the airport’s scheduled flights, according to FlightAware and the Massachusetts Port Authority.

Logan has seen bouts of delays and cancellations several times this spring, most notably on Memorial Day weekend when over 1,400 flights were nixed nationwide.

AAA predicts that nearly 48 million people will travel by various means at least 50 miles or more from home over the weekend, slightly fewer than in 2019.

Car travel will set a record, according to AAA, even with the national average price for gasoline hovering near $5.

The average price of gas in Massachusetts is $4.87, according to AAA.

























